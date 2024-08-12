CUO Team visits Bonda Hills for field visit to prepare a documentary film

The Central University of Odisha team visited Bonda Hills at Malkangiri as a part of the preparation for making a documentary film on Bonda Tribe, one of the PVTGs of Odisha.

The CUO team comprised Prof. Bishnu Charan Barik, Former VC, Sambalpur University, Shri Girish Kuber from Vanabasi Kalyan Ashram, Dr. Pradeep Kr Mishra, Researcher-Writer, Shri Gobardhan Panda, Researcher-Writer. Among CUO Faculty, Dr. Chakradhar Padhan, Dept. of Hindi, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Nayak, Dept. of Anthropology and Dr. Sourav Gupta, Dept. of Journalism & Mass Communication were in the team.

The tour was coordinated by Dr. Sourav Gupta, Nodal Officer, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat who thanked Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, CUO for his dynamic vision and Prof. N C Panda, Registrar, CUO for logistical support. The shooting for the film will start soon, he informed.

The documentary film will be based on research and will act as an authentic archive on Bonda tribe, hoped Prof. Tripathi, VC.