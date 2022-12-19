CUO organizes a Special Lecture on ‘Civilization and Culture’

The Central University of Odisha organized a Special Lecture on ‘Civilization and Culture’ at its campus on 16 December 2022. Prof. Jung Bahadur Pandey, Professor of Hindi, Ranchi University delivered the lecture as the Chief Speaker on the topic. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University presided over the programme and delivered the presidential address on this occasion. He highlighted the salient features and values of the civilized culture of India and the western world and their points of difference.

Prof. Pandey deeply elaborated on the ‘Indian Cultural System and Principles’ and focused on seven forbidden places in the world as Brothel, Liquor store, Gambling, Slaughter-House, Hospital, Court, and Hell. He said “the first four places (brothel, liquor store, gambling and Slaughter-house) were given by Chakravarti Emperor Maharaj Parikshit to stay in his kingdom at the request of Kaliyug. Kaliyug was allowed to bask in gold on the special persuasion, humility and request of Kaliyug, and the consequences of which were suffered by Maharaj Parikshit and the world is also suffering the consequences of that only since that time. This is as per the prescriptions enshrined in the Shrimad Bhagavatam”.

He also elaborated the seven ‘Desired Places’ one should visit without any invitation are Vidyaalay (School, College, University), Pustakaalaya (Library), Anusandhanaalay (Research Institute), Anathaalay (Orphanage), Shikskaalay (Teacher’s Residence), Devaalaya (Temple, Mosque, Church, Gurudwara), and Swargalaya (Heaven). He expressed his concerns that the new generation is reluctant to go wherever they should go, makes excuses and steals money and ultimately does not want to go there, but is desperate and eager to go where they should not go and reach there as soon as they get the opportunity.

Those who want the welfare of themselves and society are expected to avoid them. The three desires do not tarnish anyone’s mind: Suteshana, Viteshana, and Lokeshana, that is, to get a son, to get wealth, and to achieve success. He said “those who want them should avoid going to the above seven forbidden places and should visit the desired places. The appeal is mine and consent is yours. The goodwill of life is ‘What is achieved is enough. No expectation, no neglect”.

Elaborating on civilization and culture he said “Civilization (Savyata) represents the physical or external reality that can be easily bought, but Culture (Sanskriti) is something that is innate and can’t be purchased. Culture is something that we carry within ourselves. If Civilization represents the exterior, Culture is the very interior… It is the intellect. We, human beings are known by Sanskriti or Culture”.

On behalf of the University, the whole programme was managed by the Department of Hindi. A good number of students, research scholars and faculty members attended the programme and made the same a grand success. Mr. Sanjeet Kumar Das, HoD I/c, Department of Hindi coordinated the programme along with Public Relations Officer, Dr. Phagunath Bhoi.