CUO Organises Online Symposium on ‘Public Policy, Management and Skill Development: A Triad for Social Transformation’

Koraput: An online Symposium was organized by the Business Management Department of Central University of Odisha for the students of CUO on 27 July 2020. Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. I. Ramabrahmam was the chief Patron and Prof. P. Durgaprasad, Visiting Professor, CUO and Dr. Pradip Kumar Parida, Associate Professor, RGIPT, Raibareli, UP were the main speakers apart from distinguished faculty members of the University like Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean and other domain specialists.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. I. Ramabrahmam explained how Public Policies pronounced by Govt. of India have changed with times and have been increasingly oriented towards the needs of the people. He highlighted the roles Business Management students have to play in translating the changes to actionable measures which will ensure the social and economic upliftment of the common people. He cited the examples of the Women Self Help Group from Keonjhar, a backward district of Odisha utilizing digital technologies for enhancing the design Skills of the fabrics and capturing the global market. He stressed the need for innovation to link Public Policy, Management and Skill Development for social and economic transformation.

Dr. Parida projected the need of Convergence and synchronization of all Public Policies announced by the Govt. and the role skill-building plays towards social and economic transformation of the society. He explained several policy measures of Govt. of India like National Rural Livelihood Mission and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act etc. as a means for rebuilding the rural economy in the present COVID scenario. Skill Development, attitude and aptitude will be the main building blocks towards this.

Prof. Durgaprasad advised the students to start liking the roles they have to play, however difficult these may be. He said while freedom means doing whatever a student enjoys, happiness comes when a student enjoys whatever he is supposed to do as a part of his academic roles. He gave examples of soft skill developments and special domain skills which will propel the Business Management students towards success in their professional and social roles. He emphasized the importance of communication in all the spheres.

Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita gave practical examples of re-skilling and up-skilling of the migrant labourers who have returned from the other states. He advised the students to critically appreciate the changes taking place in the environment and try to incorporate the same in their professional pursuits.

The faculty members and the students interacted with the speakers in a very lively manner.

Shri Ashish Roy, Academic Consultant, CUO moderated the events in the seminar and summed up the deliberations that had taken place and explained to the students how they can maximize the benefits from the deliberations and innovations.

Mr. Prasant Kumar Behera, HOD I/c, Dept. of Business Management (MBA) has coordinated the event and proposed the vote of thanks and thanked VC, CUO for patronage of the online Symposium which would benefit the student community in a big way.

