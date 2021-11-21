CUO organised webinar on COVID 19 Human Trafficking and Gender Perspective

Koraput: Central University of Odisha organised a Webinar on ‘Covid-19, Human Trafficking and Gender Perspective’ 20 November 2021. The programme was inaugurated under the chairmanship of Prof Sharat Kumar Palita, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Central University of Odisha; it was a historic moment by the Department of Sociology and Central University of Odisha for organising an event on human trafficking, Prof Palita spoke about the necessity for gender equality, paved the way for the need for women empowermentfor the development of the country.

The eminent speakers were Dr.P.M. Nair, Former DGP, IPS Officer, Kerala who spoke on human trafficking as a social menace and a need to establish trafficking units for prevention of trafficking.

Ms. Chrsolyte Sanmada founder of Red Rope elaborated on the rise in trafficking and need to establish units for anti-trafficking. The other young social activists like Merlin Sherin and Arunima who spoke on practical approaches to curb trafficking.

Dr.Kapila Khemundu the Head of the Department initiated the meeting and was coordinated by Dr.Nupur Pattanaik, Lecturer Department of Sociology. The program was attended by the faculty, staffs, research scholars and students from various parts of the country.

