CUO inaugurates Youth Red Cross Unit and organizes Blood Donation Camp

Koraput: As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Central University of Odisha inaugurated its Youth Red Cross (YRC) Unit and organized a Blood Donation Camp at its Sunabeda campus on 19 November 2024. The event was held in collaboration with the Blood Bank Centre of Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH), Koraput.

Prof. Narasingha Charan Panda, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) and Registrar (In-charge) of the University, inaugurated the programme and graced the programme as the Chief Guest. Dr. Naresh Chandra Sahoo, YRC District Coordinator for Koraput, served as the keynote speaker, while Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, Assistant Professor of Economics and the Nodal Officer of CUO’s YRC Unit, delivered the welcome address.

In his speech, Prof. Panda praised the initiatives, urging students to actively engage in humanitarian activities. He emphasized the significance of blood donation as a noble act, particularly in tribal-dominated areas like Koraput, where healthcare resources are limited. He also highlighted how such events foster humanitarian values and a sense of social responsibility among the youth.

Dr. Sahoo conducted an engaging session for the newly inducted YRC volunteers, shedding light on the history and principles of the Red Cross. He underlined the importance of youth-led humanitarian efforts, particularly in organizing blood donation camps to address the region’s vulnerability to diseases like dengue.

The blood donation camp saw an impressive response, with 123 individuals, including numerous first-time donors, participated. Faculty members, staff, research scholars, and students, especially female participants, actively contributed to the event.

The camp was supervised by Dr. M.S. Baliarsingh, Blood Centre Officer of SLNMCH, along with his team, including Mr. V. Gangadhar and Mr. Ranjit Sahu, who ensured the smooth and efficient collection of blood.

YRC volunteers of CUO, played a key role in organizing the event, showcasing their dedication and teamwork. The programme concluded successfully, leaving a lasting impression on the university community and reinforcing the spirit of social service and humanity among the youth.