CUO Celebrates 78th Independence Day

Indian knowledge system is the root to all the development: Vice-Chancellor

The Central University of Odisha celebrated the 78th Independence Day at its Sunabeda Campus on Thursday. The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi hoisted the National Flag with the presence of students, scholars, staff and faculty members of the University.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the University fraternity and urged the stakeholders to remember the sacrifice made by the Indian people during freedom struggle. Though we achieved independence, we are not free from colonial mindset, he said. He stressed the need to imbibe research aptitude among the students for future growth of education. For the purpose it is highly essential to incorporate the Indian knowledge system in every discipline. Indian knowledge system is the root for all the development, he said. Research should be helpful to the society. He further said that as the freedom fighters sacrificed for us, we also need to sacrifice ourselves. We have to sacrifice our ego, anger, jealousy and other negative elements inside us, so that we can achieve a better India. If mind is not independent we are not independent, he said. He urged the students to maintain self control and free from negative elements so as to achieve success. He urged all the departments to conduct seminars and related programmes based on Indian knowledge system. Also present on the occasion were the Registrar In-charge of the University Prof. N. C. Panda, Prof. Vibhash Chandra Jha, Adviser Administration and Academic, Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean of SBCNR and Dr. Banchhanidhi Panda, academician.

During the programme the students remembered the martyrs of Odisha through short speeches. At the end a cultural programme was organised, which was performed by the students and faculty members. The programmes were coordinated by Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy and Dr. Rudrani Mohanty. The Vice Chancellor also gave away the prizes to winners of various competitions held for the purpose of Independence Day, which was coordinated by the Dean, Students’ Welfare Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer coordinated the event.