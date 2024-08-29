CUO celebrates 16th Foundation Day

University will institute Tribal Library and Museum soon: Vice Chancellor

The Central University of Odisha (CUO) celebrated its 16th Foundation Day on 29th August 2024 at its main Campus, Sunabeda. The Hon’ble President of India Mrs. Draupadi Murmu congratulated the University community through her message. Others conveyed their good wishes are the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha Shri Raghubar Das, The Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and The Chairman UGC Prof. M. Jagdesh Kumar. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, unfurled the University Flag and presided over the Foundation Day Programme. Prof. B.N.Ramesh, IPS (Retd.), former DGP of West Bengal was present on the occasion and delivered the Foundation Day lecture. Others present on the dais were The Executive Director of NALCO, Damanjodi Niranjan Samal as the Chief Guest, the Registrar I/c of the University Prof. Narasingh Charan Panda and Coordinator of the Programme Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources.

In his presidential address the Vice Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi thanked all the stakeholders for supporting to the growth of the University for 15 years. He said that CUO moves forward due to the help of the local community and society. The University has achieved a lot and lot more to achieve in future. He stressed the need of growth of the locality through the help of the University. In future, the University will try to open one tribal museum and tribal library to provide knowledge and wisdom on tribal culture. Apart from this the University will take initiative in employing tribal youth through eco tourism. The University vows to employ at least ten tribal youth and provide them training in eco tourism, he said. The University has already taken initiative for promoting local language by publishing primers in Kuwi and Desia language, and more such efforts will be made in future, he said. For promoting Hindi language in the locality, the University has already started the Hindi Sakhyarata Abhiyan though which the local people can learn Hindi and can move outside the state for business. The University will also start the Odia Sakhyarata Abhiyaan soon. To promote Odia literature throughout the country the University will take initiative in translating the literature work of eminent writers like Fakir Mohan Senapati, Gopabandhu Das, Bhima Bhoi, Madhusudan Das and others. The University has forged alliance with GM University, Sambalpur to translate the literary works of Gangadhar Meher from Odia to Hindi, the Vice Chancellor said. The students of the University will be given awareness to know more about the Indian knowledge system, for which one paper will made compulsory in each programme syllabus to include Indian knowledge system. For promotion of research, all scholars are advised to make research in laboratories and fields not in confined walls only, he said. He thanked the Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for allowing in opening of two new Post Graduate programmes in Botany and Zoology.

Prof. B.N.Ramesh delivered the Foundation Day lecture in the topic ‘Institutions, Governance and Excellence: The Role of Youth in/for Bharat-2047’. He said that historically India was the strongest country in the world. We had leading universities which provided education to the world. Now situation has changed, but we have to revive the old education system for achieving unifying India. Before independence, we had great philosophers and scholars who were like institutions. After India achieved independence, many IITs, IIMs and other institutions opened and provided education to the society. Universities are also important temples of learning. Building an institution is not important, but important is to build a leader from that institution who will lead for a developed India. Educational institutions should work with other organizations to work together for future India. To achieve excellence in higher education important aspects required are value addition to customers, sustainable future, enhancement of capcity, innovation, visionary leadership and talent management. He hoped that CUO will lead other institutions in Odisha for a better future. Shri Samal congratulated the University community and assured that University and NALCO will work together in future for academic and social growth in the area. Prof. N.C. Panda delivered the welcome address and Prof. S.K.Palita offered the vote of thanks. Others present on the occasion were eminent Bhoodan activist shri Krushna Singh, Brigadier Pradyumna Rath, General Manager NAD Shri Manmohan Goyal, Prof. Vibhash Chandra Jha, Adviser, Academic and Administration of CUO, all faculty members, officers, staff, scholars and students of the University. The stage Programme was coordinated by Dr. Sourav Gupta and Dr. Ravita Pathak, Asst. Professors of the University.

On the occasion the Vice Chancellor and the Guests of Honour released a number of publications including the Souvenir of the University ‘CUO at a Glance’, newsletter of University ‘CUO Varta’ Podcast of the University ’Utkal Vani’, Journal of the Dept. of Odia ‘Sabari’, and a book ‘Prayog evam Sambhabana’. The Vice Chancellor also felicitated eminent personalities including Brigadier Rath and Shri Krushna Singh. He also awarded the faculty members and staff of the University including Shri Sudhakar Patnaik, Shri Madan Mohan Patra, Dr. Alok Baral, Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Dr. Kapila Khuemundu, Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Shri Manas Das, Shri Pradip Samantaray, Shri Raghu Paraja, Shri Prasant Kumar Nayak , Md. Khan and Shri Gobinda Rao.