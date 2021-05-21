Cumulative Vaccine Coverage exceeds 19.32 Crore

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.32 Cr (19,32,97,222) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
6,63,353 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S. No.
|States
|Total
|1
|A & N Islands
|3,042
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8,167
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,501
|4
|Assam
|3,93,146
|5
|Bihar
|10,60,702
|6
|Chandigarh
|12,071
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6,64,337
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|12,875
|9
|Daman & Diu
|14,577
|10
|Delhi
|8,85,881
|11
|Goa
|27,139
|12
|Gujarat
|6,02,691
|13
|Haryana
|6,71,800
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|40,263
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|34,697
|16
|Jharkhand
|3,04,133
|17
|Karnataka
|1,48,584
|18
|Kerala
|14,720
|19
|Ladakh
|3,567
|20
|Lakshadweep
|62
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,97,670
|22
|Maharashtra
|6,82,744
|23
|Manipur
|8,843
|24
|Meghalaya
|19,566
|25
|Mizoram
|10,615
|26
|Nagaland
|7,376
|27
|Odisha
|2,71,353
|28
|Puducherry
|2,809
|29
|Punjab
|2,88,618
|30
|Rajasthan
|11,83,124
|31
|Sikkim
|5,381
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|48,620
|33
|Telangana
|652
|34
|Tripura
|46,704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,60,032
|36
|Uttarakhand
|2,03,480
|37
|West Bengal
|1,17,008
|Total
|92,73,550
*Figures for 1st dose coverage for the States of Chhattisgarh Punjab include 6.2 2.3 lakh doses respectively, administered in the age of 18-44 yrs, from 1 May to 19 May 21, and reported on 20 May 21. These figures are yet to be reconciled on CoWIN.
The total of 19,32,97,222 include 97,37,237 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,89,893 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,48,63,770 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,05,152 FLWs (2nd dose), and 92,73,550 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,01,86,416 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 96,79,427 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,63,74,895 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,81,86,882 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|97,37,237
|2nd Dose
|66,89,893
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,48,63,770
|2nd Dose
|83,05,152
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|92,73,550
|Age Group 45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|6,01,86,416
|2nd Dose
|96,79,427
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,63,74,895
|2nd Dose
|1,81,86,882
|Total
|19,32,97,222
As on Day-126 of the vaccination drive (21st May, 2021), total 13,83,358 vaccine doses were given. 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 21st May, 2021 (126th Day)
|HCWs
|1stDose
|12,417
|2ndDose
|8,402
|FLWs
|1stDose
|68,698
|2nd Dose
|19,257
|18-44 years
|1st Dose
|6,63,353
|45 to 60 years
|1stDose
|3,38,329
|2nd Dose
|96,062
|Over 60 years
|1stDose
|1,22,930
|2nd Dose
|53,910
|Total Achievement
|1stDose
|12,05,727
|2ndDose
|1,77,631
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.