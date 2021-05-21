Cumulative Vaccine Coverage exceeds 19.32 Crore

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.32 Cr (19,32,97,222) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

6,63,353 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total
1 A & N Islands 3,042
2 Andhra Pradesh 8,167
3 Arunachal Pradesh 16,501
4 Assam 3,93,146
5 Bihar 10,60,702
6 Chandigarh 12,071
7 Chhattisgarh 6,64,337
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 12,875
9 Daman & Diu 14,577
10 Delhi 8,85,881
11 Goa 27,139
12 Gujarat 6,02,691
13 Haryana 6,71,800
14 Himachal Pradesh 40,263
15 Jammu & Kashmir 34,697
16 Jharkhand 3,04,133
17 Karnataka 1,48,584
18 Kerala 14,720
19 Ladakh 3,567
20 Lakshadweep 62
21 Madhya Pradesh 4,97,670
22 Maharashtra 6,82,744
23 Manipur 8,843
24 Meghalaya 19,566
25 Mizoram 10,615
26 Nagaland 7,376
27 Odisha 2,71,353
28 Puducherry 2,809
29 Punjab 2,88,618
30 Rajasthan 11,83,124
31 Sikkim 5,381
32 Tamil Nadu 48,620
33 Telangana 652
34 Tripura 46,704
35 Uttar Pradesh 9,60,032
36 Uttarakhand 2,03,480
37 West Bengal 1,17,008
Total 92,73,550

 

*Figures for 1st dose coverage for the States of Chhattisgarh Punjab include 6.2 2.3 lakh doses respectively, administered in the age of 18-44 yrs, from 1 May to 19 May 21, and reported on 20 May 21. These figures are yet to be reconciled on CoWIN.

The total of 19,32,97,222 include 97,37,237 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,89,893 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,48,63,770 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,05,152 FLWs (2nd dose), and 92,73,550 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,01,86,416 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 96,79,427 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,63,74,895 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,81,86,882 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

 

HCWs 1st Dose 97,37,237
2nd Dose 66,89,893
FLWs 1st Dose 1,48,63,770
2nd Dose 83,05,152
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 92,73,550
Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,01,86,416
2nd Dose 96,79,427
Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,63,74,895
2nd Dose 1,81,86,882
Total 19,32,97,222

As on Day-126 of the vaccination drive (21st May, 2021), total 13,83,358 vaccine doses were given. 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 21st May, 2021 (126th Day)

HCWs 1stDose 12,417
2ndDose 8,402
FLWs 1stDose 68,698
2nd Dose 19,257
18-44 years 1st Dose 6,63,353
45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,38,329
2nd Dose 96,062
Over 60 years 1stDose 1,22,930
2nd Dose 53,910
Total Achievement 1stDose 12,05,727
2ndDose 1,77,631

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

