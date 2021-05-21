Cumulative Vaccine Coverage exceeds 19.32 Crore

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.32 Cr (19,32,97,222) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

6,63,353 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 3,042 2 Andhra Pradesh 8,167 3 Arunachal Pradesh 16,501 4 Assam 3,93,146 5 Bihar 10,60,702 6 Chandigarh 12,071 7 Chhattisgarh 6,64,337 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 12,875 9 Daman & Diu 14,577 10 Delhi 8,85,881 11 Goa 27,139 12 Gujarat 6,02,691 13 Haryana 6,71,800 14 Himachal Pradesh 40,263 15 Jammu & Kashmir 34,697 16 Jharkhand 3,04,133 17 Karnataka 1,48,584 18 Kerala 14,720 19 Ladakh 3,567 20 Lakshadweep 62 21 Madhya Pradesh 4,97,670 22 Maharashtra 6,82,744 23 Manipur 8,843 24 Meghalaya 19,566 25 Mizoram 10,615 26 Nagaland 7,376 27 Odisha 2,71,353 28 Puducherry 2,809 29 Punjab 2,88,618 30 Rajasthan 11,83,124 31 Sikkim 5,381 32 Tamil Nadu 48,620 33 Telangana 652 34 Tripura 46,704 35 Uttar Pradesh 9,60,032 36 Uttarakhand 2,03,480 37 West Bengal 1,17,008 Total 92,73,550

*Figures for 1st dose coverage for the States of Chhattisgarh Punjab include 6.2 2.3 lakh doses respectively, administered in the age of 18-44 yrs, from 1 May to 19 May 21, and reported on 20 May 21. These figures are yet to be reconciled on CoWIN.

The total of 19,32,97,222 include 97,37,237 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,89,893 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,48,63,770 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,05,152 FLWs (2nd dose), and 92,73,550 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,01,86,416 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 96,79,427 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,63,74,895 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,81,86,882 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 97,37,237 2nd Dose 66,89,893 FLWs 1st Dose 1,48,63,770 2nd Dose 83,05,152 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 92,73,550 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,01,86,416 2nd Dose 96,79,427 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,63,74,895 2nd Dose 1,81,86,882 Total 19,32,97,222

As on Day-126 of the vaccination drive (21st May, 2021), total 13,83,358 vaccine doses were given. 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 21st May, 2021 (126th Day)

HCWs 1stDose 12,417 2ndDose 8,402 FLWs 1stDose 68,698 2nd Dose 19,257 18-44 years 1st Dose 6,63,353 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,38,329 2nd Dose 96,062 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,22,930 2nd Dose 53,910 Total Achievement 1stDose 12,05,727 2ndDose 1,77,631

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.