Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 9.43 Crores with over 36 Lakh doses given in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.43 Cr today.

Cumulatively, 9,43,34,262 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,28,500 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,74,511 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 54,49,151 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,10,164 FLWs (1stdose), 45,43,954 FLWs (2nddose), 3,75,68,0331st dose beneficiaries and 13,61,3672nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,61,03,814 (1st dose) and 5,23,268(2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 89,74,511 54,49,151 98,10,164 45,43,954 2,61,03,814 5,23,268 3,75,68,033 13,61,367 9,43,34,262

Eight states account for 60% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 36 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-83 of the vaccination drive (8thApril, 2021), 36,91,511 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 32,85,004 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 49,416 sessions for 1st dose and 4,06,507 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 8th April,2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 5,792 28,897 41,462 1,26,651 21,67,078 51,231 10,70,672 1,99,728 32,85,004 4,06,507

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 37,94,328 doses administered per day.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,31,968 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 83.29% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases.

Twelve States, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The graph below shows the trend of daily positivity and daily tests conducted being in India.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 9,79,608. It now comprises 7.50% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 69,289 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradeshand Kerala cumulatively account for 73.24% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84% of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,13,292 today. The National Recovery Rate is 91.22%.

61,899 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

780 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 92.82% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (376). Chhattisgarh follows with 94 daily deaths.

TwelveStates/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram,Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.