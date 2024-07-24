Cumulative investment of ₹ 8,282 crore by 32 companies under PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has notified following Production Linked Incentive Schemes under the aegis of National Policy on Electronics (NPE), 2019:

Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing notified on 01.04.2020. Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for IT Hardware notified on 03.03.2021. Further, PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware was notified on 29.05.2023.

PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics

Under the PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, a total 32 companies were approved with committed investment of INR 11,324 Crore and projected production target of INR 10,70,000 Crore.

PLI Scheme for IT Hardware

Under the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware, a total 14 companies were approved with a committed investment of INR 2,517 Crore and committed production target of INR 1,60,751 Crore.

Under the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware, total 27 companies were approved with committed investment of INR 2,955 Crore and committed production target of INR 3,51,647 Crore. 13 out of 14 applicants from PLI Scheme for IT Hardware have been migrated to PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware.

The government has not changed the production or investment criteria under the PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, PLI Scheme for IT Hardware and PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware after selection of the companies under scheme.

However, in accordance with the announcement made by Hon’ble Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister on 28.06.2021 to provide relief to companies approved under the PLI Scheme affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tenure of the PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has been extended by one year i.e., from 2024-25 to 2025-26. The notification in this regard was issued on 23.09.2021. Participating companies could exercise the option of choosing a period of any five years till 2025-26 for meeting their production targets under the Scheme.

As on 31.03.2024, the cumulative investment made by the companies under PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing is INR 8,069 Crore against the committed investment of INR 9,653 Crore up to March-2024. Whereas the cumulative investment made by the companies under PLI Scheme for IT Hardware 2.0 is INR 249.46 Crore against the committed investment of INR 56 Crore upto March-2024.

Status as on 30.06.2024

Out of 32 companies approved under PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, 7 are Greenfield companies and 25 are Brownfield companies. Out of the cumulative investment of INR 8,282 Crore made under the scheme till 30.06.2024, the cumulative investment made by Greenfield companies is INR 3,136 Crore and the cumulative investment made by Brownfield companies is INR 5,146 Crore.

Out of 27 companies approved under PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware, 6 are Greenfield companies and 21 are Brownfield companies. Out of cumulative investment of 464.66 Crore made in PLI Scheme for IT Hardware and PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware till 30.06.2024, the investment made by Brownfield companies is 386.09 Cr and Greenfield companies is 78.57 Cr.