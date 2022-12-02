Culture organises “Swar Dharohar Festival”- to showcase the iconic art & culture, rich literary Art & Heritage of Indian States, at Central Vista

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture, Government of India in collaboration with “Swar Dharohar Foundation,” inaugurated three day “Swar Dharohar Festival” under Kalanjali. “Swar Dharohar Festival” is a Music, Art & Literature Festival to showcase the iconic art and culture of India and, the rich literary Art & Heritage of Indian States.

Swar Dharohar festival was Inaugurated today by Chief Guest Sh. Mehtab Ali (Sitar Player) and Pt. Lalit Prasad (Classical Vocal). On the first day Classical Performance, Ghazal, Kavi Sammelan, Mushaira, Sufi Performance were organised. Ghazal was performed by Sh. Diwakar Meena, Sh. Hamsar Hayat and Athar Hayat performed Sufi Music.

Under Kalanjali, cultural programmes are being organised at Central Vista every week. The 3 days festival will continue to be organized on 3rd and 4th of December 2022 at the Central Vista, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi.

Swar Dharohar Utsav started in the morning with Ragaas, and many celebrities performed.

In this program the upcoming local Artists will perform with Legend Artist on the same platform to showcase their talents. The National as well as Local Poets will exhibit their artistry through Kavi Sammelan.