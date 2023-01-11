Culture Ministry to organise a grand curtain raiser program ‘Sur Sarita – Symphony of Ganga’ at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on the eve of launch of world’s longest river cruise

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture will organise a grand curtain raiser cultural program ‘Sur Sarita – Symphony of Ganga’ on the eve of the launch of the world’s longest river cruise on 12th January 2023 at Varanasi. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off the cruise on 13th January. Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan will lead a grand concert being organsied at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor tomorrow evening.

During the concert, other dignitaries including tourists traveling in Ganga Vilas Cruise will get acquainted with the importance of Mother Ganga and their responsibilities towards her, along with enjoying the Sur Taranginis. This Sur Sandhya will make one realize how Maa Ganga is revered as a Goddess for every Indian and for the entire humanity.

Ganga Vilas Cruise will cross Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bangladesh, and Assam in a journey of 51 days. These places have their own history of mythology and legends associated with the river. Keeping this in mind, songs have been chosen from different states to give different flavors in this concert.

Folk musicians from Assam, Bihar and Bengal will join popular singer Shankar Mahadevan to pay homage to the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Brahmaputra. The show, of about an hour, will end with Shankar Mahadevan’s rendition of ‘Kartavya Ganga’. ‘Kartavya Ganga’ promises the river goddess that every Indian will always take care of her. We all will do everything to protect her waters as she has always been protecting us. The river, and its everlasting relevance, will be showcased through an audio-visual presentation during the event.

In another interesting event, National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata under Ministry of Culture is organising a Mobile Science Exhibition on Maa Gange: Arth Ganga from 12th January. The exhibition will be flagged off from Varanasi before the concert. The exhibition is a tribute to the Ganga for public awareness about conservation and restoration of the holy river. The exhibition will travel in the districts/sites located near the river Ganges. In the exhibitions 18 panels are displayed including Tributaries of Ganga, Ganga and Dams, Sunderbans among others