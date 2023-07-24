Culture Ministry organizes region specific events/programmes during its Culture Working Group Meetings of G20

Ministry of Culture is responsible for the Culture Working Group (CWG) meetings under India’s G20 Presidency. CWG is organizing four meetings in Khajuraho (M.P), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Hampi (Karnataka) and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh). In every meeting, region specific cultural event/ programme is being organized by the Ministry of Culture. ODOP (One District One Product) gifts of the States are also being given to the visiting delegates.



The delegates from G20 Member Countries, Guest Countries and International Organizations are invited to attend these meetings.



The amount to be incurred for Culture Working Group meetings including G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting are as per the overall budget allocation for this purpose.