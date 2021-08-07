Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy to inaugurate an Exhibition on ‘Quit India Movement’ on its 79th Anniversary tomorrow

New Delhi : As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark 75 years of Independence, National archives of India is presenting an exhibition on the ‘Quit India Movement’ on its 79th anniversary tomorrow. G Kishan Reddy, Union minister of Culture & Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region will inaugurate the exhibition in the presence of Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture and Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of state for External Affairs and Culture on 8th august 2021 at 11:30 am.

The is an endeavour to portray the significance of the Quit India Movement in the Freedom Struggle of India through public records, private papers, maps, photographs and other allied material.

The exhibition will remain open from 9th August onwards from 10:00AM to 5:30 PM for the public till 8th November 2021.