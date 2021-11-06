Cultural performances organised as part of celebration of “Destination Northeast India” enthrall audiences at National Museum, New Delhi today

New Delhi : The National Museum, New Delhi is celebrating the rich heritage of North East India, under the Ministry of DoNER & NEC’s initiative titled “Destination North East India” as part of the celebrations of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glory of its people’s culture and achievements. The celebration at National Museum was inaugurated on 1st November, 2021 and will continue till 7th November 2021.

Cultural performances (Folk Dance and Music ) relating to different states of North-East India like Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim were performed from 1st Day to 3rd Day (1st Nov to 3rd November, 2021) of the celebration at National Museum. Colourful performances were enjoyed and appreciated by the audiences.Due to festivals, online activities were carried out on 4th and 5th November,2021 as part of the celebration by National Museum.

The cultural performances resumed today after two days gap. The morning session was started by Goalparia folk song by Agragami dance and cine team and Stick dance (Pung Cholom) of Manipur by PanthoibiJagoiMarup and in the post-Lunch session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM there was Bihu Dance Live by artists of Agragami dance and cineteam followed by Stick Dance by PanthoibiJagoiMarupo (Photos illustrated).

Cultural programmes will also be performed on 7th November, 2021 in two sessions (Programme Schedule attached). ShriParthaSarthiSen Sharma, Director General, National Museum, and ShriSubrataNath, Additional Director General, National Museum will grace the felicitation event on 7th November 2021 (Sunday) from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Momentos and certificates would be awarded to the performers/ artists and the facilitators.

The cultural performances will be live streamed through Social Media handles of the National Museum (https://twitter.com/NMnewdelhi; https://www.facebook.com/Nationalmuseumnewdelhi;