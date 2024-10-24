Cultural Event ‘Aradhana’ honours Senior Citizen Artists and celebrates India’s Rich Traditions

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment hosted a grand cultural event, ‘Aradhana’, in New Delhi today. Themed ‘Celebrating Graceful Ageing – Life Begins at 60’, the event shone a spotlight on the contributions of senior citizen artists, highlighting the importance of active ageing and intergenerational solidarity. The performances, given by artists aged 60 years and above, brought forward the deep cultural ties between India’s traditions and its elder citizens, who have long been stewards of the nation’s rich artistic heritage.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, a traditional invocation, and the National Anthem. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri B. L. Verma, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Dr. Aabha Chaudhary, Chairperson of NGO Anugraha, welcomed the audience, emphasizing the event’s significance in promoting the Guru Shishya Parampara and paying tribute to those who have spent their lives preserving Indian art forms.

In his address, Shri B.L. Verma spoke about the essential role senior citizens play in upholding India’s cultural identity. He remarked, “The essence of our cultural identity is deeply rooted in the knowledge and wisdom of our elders. ‘Aradhana’ is not just a celebration of ageing gracefully but a tribute to the timeless contributions of our senior citizens in sustaining India’s traditions and cultural values.” The Minister also outlined the Ministry’s broader efforts to ensure that senior citizens remain actively engaged in society and continue to live with dignity, respect, and security.

The evening’s programme was marked by enthralling performances that captivated the audience. Among the most memorable moments was a soulful vocal recital by Pt. Sajan Mishra, which demonstrated the enduring beauty of Indian classical music. Guru Ranjana Gauhar’s Odissi dance performance was equally mesmerizing, blending expressive storytelling and traditional dance movements that reflected the timeless grace of classical Indian art. The event also featured a vibrant ensemble of folk dances from across India, symbolizing the diversity of the country’s artistic traditions and the integral role that senior artists play in maintaining these traditions.

Throughout the event, dignitaries reflected on the importance of promoting respect and care for senior citizens, acknowledging the critical role they play in shaping society’s values. The Ministry’s continued commitment to supporting senior citizens through health, financial security, and social inclusion programmes was reaffirmed, with ‘Aradhana’ serving as a key platform to spotlight these efforts.

The event concluded with the felicitation of the senior artists, who were honoured for their lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting India’s cultural legacy. A vote of thanks by Ms. Monali Dhakate, Joint Secretary (DoSJE) brought the event to a close, expressing gratitude to all the participants and acknowledging the collaborative effort in making the event a success.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment remains deeply committed to ensuring that the contributions of the senior citizens continue to be valued and that they lead lives of dignity and fulfilment, engaged actively in both social and cultural spheres.