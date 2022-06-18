CU Dharamshala signs MoU with Vivekananda Kendra

New Delhi : A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Central University Dharamshala and Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari at Central University Dharamshala in Kangra district today in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

While expressing contentment over this important MoU, the Governor said that we need to understand the spirit and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda. Such efforts would definitely prove beneficial for the students, he added.

The MoU was signed by Hanumantha Rao, who was present as a Special Guest and is the Vice President of Vivekananda Shila Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra and S.P. Bansal, Vice-chancellor, Central University, Dharamshala.