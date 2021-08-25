CSR Stakeholder’s Meet-2021, at NTPC Talcher Kaniha

Kaniha: On 24.08.2021, NTPC Talcher-Kaniha conducted a “CSR Stakeholders’ Meet-2021” as per the Stakeholders Engagement Policy. The Sarpanch, Presidents/vice-presidents of the 25 Project Affected Villages’ were present at the Meet which was presided over by respected Shri K.Srinivasa Rao, Executive Director (Talcher Kaniha) in the presence of Sh.R.N.Das, GM (Project), Sh.S.Murugan, GM (TS), Dr.G.Mohakul, CMO and Sh.Rajnish Rastogi, GM (HR).

The Meet started with a Presentation, on the different CSR works undertaken by the Station, new CSR Policies, and success stories of Talcher Kaniha, followed by sharing of best practices of other Stations. The key areas of CSR were explained and active co-operation from all Stakeholders was sought.

The queries and grievances of the stakeholders were heard, addressed and discussed, generating a fruitful dialogue between the stakeholders and NTPC management. The requests and issues were taken note of and feedback on NTPC’s CSR work was obtained from all Stakeholders present in the Meet. The programme was successfully conducted by the CSR team of Talcher Kaniha and its commitment towards community also earned good praise.