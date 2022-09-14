CSOs met Koraput District Collector on BSKY Scheme implementation

Bhubaneswar: To ensure effective implementation of BSKY Scheme in Koraput and inclusion of left out beneficiaries to the scheme, members of CSOs Lok Bikash Mancha, Mahila Loka Bikash Mancha, Koraput and NGO Atmashakti Trust today met the District Collector Shri Abdaal M. Akhtar in his office to discuss various matters related to the scheme.

During the discussion, members of the delegation shared the findings of the study report of Biju Swasthya Kalyana Yojana’s implementation status of Koraput district which was conducted with 2850 people and suggested increasing awareness on the schemes to help more eligible people access the benefit of lack of awareness among people .