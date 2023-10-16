CSMIA’s passenger traffic surges to 12.7 million in Q3 2023, marking a remarkable recovery of 109% in comparison to pre-Covid figures.

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) continues its remarkable growth trajectory in terms of passenger traffic for the CY 3rd quarter of 2023. The airport observed 109% recovery in passenger traffic in this quarter, as compared to Q3 2019 (11.7 M). CSMIA continues to affirm its leadership in aviation excellence with an upward trend in both domestic and international passenger numbers, solidifying its prominent position in India’s aviation landscape.

In Q3 2023, CSMIA recorded passenger traffic of over 12.7 million, marking a growth of 33% compared to Q3 2022 (9.6 M). CSMIA witnessed a total of 60,861 domestic ATMs and 20,438 international ATMs in this period, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of the aviation industry.

During Q3 CY 2023, August 2023 emerged as the busiest month with 4,329,749 passengers supported by the presence of two long weekends, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Onam traffic, which encouraged domestic travel.

Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai have notably emerged as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi have continued to hold their status as the most preferred international destinations. Impressively, the passenger traffic from the top three international destinations surpassed 1.1 million, marking a remarkable 21% increase this quarter compared to 2022 (0.9 million). Similarly, the passenger traffic from the top three domestic destinations exceeded 3.24 million, showcasing a substantial surge of 31% this quarter in comparison to the 2.46 million recorded in Q3 CY 2022.

IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara emerged as the top airlines with the highest market share in the domestic sector, while in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their leading positions in terms of market share. CSMIA further increased the connections to international destinations with IndiGo commencing operations to Nairobi and Jakarta during early August 2023, providing passengers with an extended range of travel destinations and added convenience.

The passenger traffic figures and growth witnessed at CSMIA are aligned with the industry growth patterns and reaffirms the airport’s dedication to offering global connectivity, seamless transfer experience, top-tier hospitality, and services, all while prioritizing safety and security above all else, ensuring a smooth and convenient transit experience for all travellers. As CSMIA continues to ascend to new heights, it remains resolute in leading the way, surpassing passenger expectations, and establishing fresh benchmarks for excellence in the global aviation sector.