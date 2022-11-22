CSMIA welcomed the stunning Airbus Beluga and Embraer E195-E2 ‘Profit Hunter’, the largest jet in the E2 family, as both made their maiden grand entry in Mumbai.

The Airbus A300-600ST (Super Transporter) aka Airbus Beluga, made its maiden visit to Mumbai Airport today. The aircraft is used to transport outsized cargo. And the lucky few passengers who witnessed this giant aircraft were left amused by the gorgeous sight.

Another eye-catching appearance was made by the new generation aircraft Embraer E195-E2, that instantly left everyone awestruck.

CSMIA constantly strives to be a Gateway to Goodness with a constant endeavor to expand its global connectivity.