CSMIA Celebrates Diwali with strong Growth in Passenger Traffic, driven by International travel  

CSMIA saw 19,848 domestic and 7,222 international ATMs in October, with peak traffic during the Diwali weekend

Delhi, Bangalore and Goa were the top domestic destinations.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and London led international routes, with the Middle East having the highest share.

NOK Air commenced 8 weekly flights and Virgin Atlantic added a second daily flight in Oct 2024, leading to a 10% international traffic growth

Mumbai : As Diwali celebrations lit up the country, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) rose to meet the demand, facilitating travel for over 4.42 million passengers in October 2024. This festive season saw a marked surge in both domestic and international traffic, as travelers flocked to celebrate the festival of lights. CSMIA catered to over 3.16 million domestic passengers and over 1.25 million international passengers during this period. CSMIA continues to soar to new heights, thriving as a premier travel hub with unique efficiency and excellence.

On 26th October, 2024, CSMIA recorded the highest number of ATMs with 939 flights on a single day, marking the busiest day in October. The Airport saw a remarkable rise in ATMs in October, with 19,848 domestic and 7,222 international ATMs, owing to an expanded number of travel options for passengers.

CSMIA continued to see strong performance to key destinations. In October, the top three domestic destinations were Delhi, Bangalore and Goa, with Delhi leading the way, experiencing a passenger traffic of 0.58 million. The top international destinations included Dubai, Abu Dhabi and London. CSMIA’s connections to these key locations highlights its status as a critical gateway for both business and leisure travelers.

International passenger traffic from CSMIA was led by Middle Eastern, Asian and European regions. The Middle East had the highest share of 51% of the total international traffic. Asia came in at second place, contributing 23% to the overall international traffic, while Europe captured 17% of the share. These figures reflect the first port of entry from CSMIA and highlight the key regions driving international travel during the period. The traffic growth to Asia and Europe was also fuelled by flight additions by Nok Air to Don Mueang, Thailand and Virgin Atlantic to London, United Kingdom.

Throughout October and especially during the Diwali weekend, CSMIA demonstrated its efficiency to manage high passenger volumes, enabling a smooth and seamless journey for travellers. Committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and safety, the Airport offers world-class facilities for a delightful passenger experience. As it enters the final quarter of 2024, CSMIA continues to strengthen its position as a premier international hub, delivering unparalleled connectivity to destinations across the globe.