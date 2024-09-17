CSMIA Aspires to Net-Zero Emissions by 2029: Receives Award for Excellence in Energy Management at 25th CII National Awards

Reduced net energy consumption by 8.26% in the last six years

Saved approx. 8.7 million units (kWh) of energy

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been honoured with the prestigious Energy Efficient Unit Award for Excellence in Energy Management by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 25th CII National Awards held at Hyderabad. The award recognises CSMIA’s outstanding contributions towards sustainable energy management and proactive efforts in reducing the Airport’s environmental footprint.

CSMIA has taken several steps to optimise energy consumption, resulting in the reduction of 8.26% net energy consumption in the last six years. Even with passenger traffic on a steady rise. CSMIA has saved substantial energy of around 8.7 million units (kWh) due to the consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures.

The array of initiatives undertaken by CSMIA include the introduction of ‘Taxiway Z,’ a unique project aimed at improving On-Time Performance (OTP) while contributing to more sustainable airport operations. Taxiway Z has significantly reduced the time it takes for aircraft to enter and exit the runway, thereby reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, the airport’s Flexible-use Apron has further reduced taxi times, cutting down emissions and boosting overall sustainability.

CSMIA has continuously invested in several energy efficient projects by replacing major conventional equipment with energy efficient products with cutting-edge technology.

In response to the achievement, a CSMIA spokesperson said, “Winning this accolade marks a significant milestone in CSMIA’s journey toward a sustainable future. Our focus on transformative, long-term initiatives, coupled with the diligent efforts of our team, has made this achievement possible. Sustainability is at the core of CSMIA’s vision, and as we aspire to become net-zero by 2029, this recognition strengthens our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency while fully embracing renewable energy.”

The Airport remains focused on integrating innovative, energy-efficient practices across every aspect of its operations, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable aviation.