CSIR Skill Coordinators’ Conclave and Brainstorming on Future Skills at CSIR IMMT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CSIR-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Ghaziabad (UP), the Training Unit of CSIR has been playing a significant role by periodically reviewing, monitoring, and evaluating the performance of the Initiative.

To deliberate upon the various issues related to the effective implementation of this Initiative, CSIR-HRDC is organizing the “CSIR Skill Coordinators’ Conclave and Brainstorming on Future Skills” from 21-22 November 2024 at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar with active support from CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT).

Over 100 professionals are participating in the Conclave, including CSIR scientists, senior representatives from the Industry Associations, academicians, and students. The Conclave is expected to discuss the plan of action by participating labs for the future in order to make this Initiative, a grand success. CSIR also records its sincere thanks to all stakeholders for their continuous support for this national important initiative.

Speaking on this occasion Dr. Vinay Kumar, Sr. Principal Scientist at CSIR-HRDC, Ghaziabad, and Skill Nodal Pl, stated, “This program aligns with initiatives like Skill India, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry needs. Since its launch in 2016, CSIR has provided hands-on training in fields like oceanography, geophysics, drug discovery, and biotechnology. The program focuses on entrepreneurship development and addressing societal challenges in human growth development. The second phase concludes in 2025, and we are prepared to enhance its success for the next phase.”

Dr. Abhishek Kumar, Principal Scientist, CSIR-Central Planning Directorate (CPD), expressed his gratitude to CSIR-IMMT for organizing this brainstorming session. He acknowledged the integrated skill development program launched in 2016, highlighting that the entire team has successfully implemented and elevated it to new heights. He emphasized that the program offers opportunities for everyone, from dropouts to highly skilled individuals, to gain valuable knowledge, showcasing the strength and impact of the initiative.

Since its inception, CSIR has been sharing its research and skills through seminars, capacity building, and skill upgradation programs. In 2016, CSIR launched the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative to centralize these efforts, offering high-end training in various industrial and service sectors. Over 1.50 lakh individuals have been skilled through more than 2,400 programs across India from April 2020 to March 2024.

Addressing the gathering Dr. T.S. Rana, Head, CSIR-HRDC, Ghaziabad, said, “Through our various initiatives, we have trained over 1.5 lakh trainees across different CSIR laboratories. CSIR plays a pivotal role in offering advanced skilling, reskilling, and upskilling in diverse domains. We are also in alignment with the Skill India mission of the Government of India. Even this program is featured on the Skill India digital portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Through this initiative, our goal is to maximize the potential and achieve excellence.”

Mr. Goutam Bhattacharya, CEO, Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council (LSSSDC) stressed the need for industries to prioritize skills and integrate them into student curricula, noting that India’s global ranking in skilled manpower is below the top 50. He highlighted the importance of upskilling to keep pace with global advancements. Emphasizing CSIR’s focus on innovation and R&D, he expressed gratitude to CSIR-IMMT for prioritizing skill development and collaborating with industry. He also mentioned his pleasure in signing an MOU with CSIR Labs, which are already running programs and aiming for greater growth.

The initiative aligns with the Skill India Mission and is now integrated into the Skill India Digital Portal, enhancing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for beneficiaries. The initiative focuses on equipping young minds with technological skills by exposing them to CSIR laboratories and addressing the technical gaps created by advanced technology. It benefits a wide range of individuals, from school dropouts to farmers, ITI diploma holders, and graduates. To date, CSIR has trained over 1 lakh personnel, including special programs for rural citizens and women, covering areas like Biological, Chemical, Engineering, Physical, and Information Sciences. CSIR aims to train over 200,000 people in Phase-III (2025-2030).