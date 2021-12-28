CSIR shares Technology Know-How of ‘Vehicle mounted Drain Cleaning System’ to a Gujarat company MANIAR & CO

New Delhi : CSIR-CMERI today handed over the Non-Exclusive rights for Technology Know-How of the indigenously developed ‘Vehicle mounted Drain Cleaning System’ to MANIAR & CO., Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Vehicle Mounted Drain Cleaning System is a Mechanized Scavenging System consisting of 3 modules namely (i) Recycled Slurry Water Unit (ii) Closed Loop Feed Back System (iii) Post Cleaning Inspection System.

The CSIR-CMERI developed Vehicle Mounted Drain Cleaning System Prototype have been demonstrated at CSIR- National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Shekhar C Mande, Director General, CSIR, Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI and other officials of CSIR, Engineers of Delhi Jal Board and Municipal Corporations of East, West and North Delhi. The efficiency and effectiveness of the Technology was highly appreciated by the present officials and subsequent to that an Expression of Interest was floated by CSIR-CMERI as a result of which the Technology is being handed over to Maniar & Co.

Dr. V.K. Chaurasia, Joint Advisor, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, congratulated CSIR-CMERI, Maniar & Co. and Tata Motors Limited on achieving such a wonderful accomplishment. He said, the deployment of the Technology in the Society through the various Civic Administration Agencies across the Nation will resolve the huge challenge associated with ‘Eradication of Manual Scavenging’ from India.

Dr Chaurasia said, the adoption of the Technology across the Nation will help create ‘Regional Manufacturing Hubs’ which consequently will help drastically improve the Employment Scenario and Economic Prospects across the Nation. Besides, the CSIR-CMERI Municipal Solid Waste Management Technology also holds the potential to be the ‘Game-Changer’ in the domain of Waste Management and help realise the Vision of the Prime Minister of India of a ‘Zero-Landfill India’.

Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, during his address shared that the ‘Transfer of Know-How’ to MANIAR & CO. marks the ‘Beginning of a New Chapter in Collaborative Business Model’. This Business Model forges the specialized expertise of Government Technology Institutions, Government of India Ministries, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Specialized Manufacturing Agencies to develop a seamless Economic Framework for time-bound and efficient delivery of Impactful Products for the Society.

Mr. Iqbal Maniar, Co-Founder, MANIAR & CO, thanked CSIR-CMERI for facilitating the adoption of the Technology. MANIAR & CO have been working in the domain of Mechanized Solutions for Sewerage Systems and observed that the most challenging thing has been the scarce availability of Water for the proper functioning of the Systems. The Pricing of the Technology is much cost-effective when compared to the existing Technologies and even more so relative to the imported variants.

Mr. Satheesh Machiraju, Sr. General Manager, Tata Motors Limited, Shri K. Sanjeeva Rao, General Manager (Govt. and Public Affairs), Delhi, Tata Motors Limited, congratulated the stakeholders for this momentous accomplishment. Tata Motors has always supported path-breaking innovations and they expressed their belief that the widespread adoption of the Technology will hugely benefit the Nation in the Long-Term.