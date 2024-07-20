CSIR-NPL Hosts Workshop on Quality Assurance of Water and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research -National Physical Laboratory (NPL) organized a workshop under the ‘One Week One Theme- Chemicals and Petrochemicals’ initiative on 19th July 2024, focusing on the quality assurance of water and the dissemination of Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BNDs).

The keynote address was delivered by Dr.S.R. Dhakate, Senior most scientist of CSIR-NPL. The convenor of the workshop Dr. S.Swarupa Tripathy briefed about the theme of workshop and emphasized on how the quality assurance of water can be done using Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas.

The Certified Reference Material (CRM) which is branded as ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’, supports the testing and calibration of laboratories, for assuring quality at par with international standards.

Mr. Pradeep Singh, Director of Ministry of Jal Shakti, emphasized on the significance of water quality management in India. He explained and showed the mapping of water quality control program being carried out under Jal Jeevan mission.

Mr. Ajay Tiwari, Head, Laboratory Policy & Policy development BIS explained the role of BIS in packaged drinking water. He has explained how the testing laboratory under BIS is involved for the packaged drinking water testing. CSIR-NPL provided an overview of the Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BND) activities, discussing their importance in ensuring the standardization and accuracy of measurements in various scientific and industrial applications.