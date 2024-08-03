CSIR-NPL Hosts Three-Day AEISS Program Focused on Aerospace and Electronics

Council Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- National Physical Laboratory (NPL) hosted a three-day workshop on AEISS theme from 2nd to 4th August at the NPL campus, as part of its ‘One Week One Theme’ initiative with participating labs CSIR-CSIO, CSIR-CEERI, and CSIR-IIP.

Prof. Venugopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-NPL, extended a warm welcome to attendees. Subsequently, Dr. Abhay Anant Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-NAL and AEISS Theme Director, delivered a keynote address. He elaborated on the AEISS theme, outlining its pivotal role in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swasth Bharat, and Make in India initiatives. He also discussed the projected targets associated with the AEISS theme.

Dr. P. C. Panchariya, Director of CSIR-CEERI, highlighted the crucial role of the AEISS theme in driving industrial growth. He also elaborated on the significance of a single window system for smooth and straightforward technology transfer.

Dr. S. K. Dubey, the workshop convenor, outlined the three-day agenda. This included a student-scientist interaction session, a Startup/MSME/Industry meet, and a focus on Women in AEISS. He concluded by proposing a vote of thanks. Over 60 students participated in the student-scientist interaction program. They explored the exhibition and engaged with scientists during the second session. A science quiz based on the exhibition concluded the first day of the event.

Brief event is scheduled as follows:

Day 1: Inaugural Function followed by an Exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in the field of science. As part of the Jigyasa program, school students are invited to visit the exhibition to increase their awareness of upcoming advancements and inspire their interest in science and technology. The product demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies are the focus of the exhibition at the NPL museum.

Day 2: Focus on Industry Collaborations, highlighting technologies developed and sold to industries by CSIR. Industries will have a platform for Panel Discussions where they can showcase their technologies and interact with leading experts. The day will also feature various Talks from Renowned Scientists, providing insights into their work’s significance and enlightening us about new research and technologies. The Networking Sessions to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Day 3: Celebrating Women in AEISS recognizing that women are equal contributors in every field. The final day will celebrate the achievements of women in science and technology, featuring Talks on New and Interesting Research by women scientists. These sessions aim to motivate and inspire young girls to pursue careers in technology development. These talks focus on critical topics and future trends.