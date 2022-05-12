CSIR-NIScPR organizing a seven-day National workshop and a training program from 12th to 18th May 2022 in New Delhi

New Delhi :CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) New Delhi is organizing a seven day National workshop and a training program from 12th to 18th May 2022 at Vivekananda conference hall, CSIR-NIScPR. This training program was sponsored by SERB-Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India under Accelerate Vigyan Karyashal scheme on the topic “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications”

Workshop on “Hands on training on scholarly publications”

The programme was organized to generate awareness on scholarly communication in science for career growth and to provide young potential researchers an opportunity to develop scientific research skills. The workshop was attended by 25 participants from both PG and PhD streams from various universities and colleges in online and offline mode. CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), a premier science publishing institute in India, has also been playing a key role in training of young researchers by conducting several workshops and training programs in diverse fields.

The program was started with lighting of the lamp ceremony by the dignitaries on the Dias which was followed by the prayer. Dr N K Prasanna, Senior Scientist and Scientific editor (Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics) (IJBB) and coordinator of the workshop delivered the introductory address and briefly explained the details regarding the program. The Opening remarks by Prof. Shri Hasan Jawed Khan, Chief scientist, CSIR-NIScPR highlighted the importance of research oriented skills in young researchers and appraised the gathering that the workshop has not only created an impact among young researchers, but also enriched the scientific personalities as well.

The workshop was inaugurated by the guest of honour, Dr. KN Rao, Director, DESIDOC. The chief Guest, Dr. K N Rao briefed the participants about the appropriate modes and means to disseminate science to diverse constituents of society at all levels. The intention behind organizing such a workshop is to provide a platform for researchers and scientific personalities to share knowledge, update and upgrade themselves. The inaugural session was concluded and followed by the introductory lecture by Shri R S Jayasomu, Chief scientist and editor, (IJEB), CSIR-NIScPR.

12/05/2022: Talk on “Research Communication- Writing research papers”

The inaugural session was followed by the first technical session which was delivered by Shri. R S Jayasomu, Chief scientist, CSIR- NIScPR, on “Research Communication – Writing research papers”. He mentioned that writing a research paper is the most important platform for providing knowledge to scientists, public and others in the related fields. He stated that research is an act of acquiring something carefully in order to obtain deep knowledge. He discussed the procedures of writing an effective research paper and importance of research communication in developing scientific temper in young minds. He also emphasized the need of public awareness in science communication that right information is very important in communication and if it is presented in an understandable way, good decisions can be made which is very effective in Research communication.

12/05/2022: Talk on “Choosing a right journal”

In the second technical session, Shri R S Jayasomu, Chief scientist, CSIR-NIScPR delivered a talk on “Choosing a right journal”. He stated that publishing in a journal is an important achievement for a researcher that it is a way to assess ones academic achievement.

Explaining the importance of a journal, he highlighted that Choosing an appropriate journal should be the first step that must be considered by a researcher before publication.

After the presentation, an interactive session was held with the participants of the workshop with Shri R S Jayasomu.Chief scientist NIScPR Dr. N K Prasanna, coordinator of the workshop, proposed the vote of thanks to the resource person and participants for the day.