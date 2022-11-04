CSIR-NIScPR organized Student-Scientist Connect Programme

New Delhi : Scientific research provides ample opportunities to serve the humanity. Science has no boundary and passion is the prerequisite to be a scientist. Through the path-breaking discoveries & inventions, scientists address the challenges of general public. Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR (National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research) shared these thoughts during her inaugural address in a Student-Scientist Connect Programme organized by CSIR-NIScPR. This programme was conducted under the Jigyasa programme of CSIR in which 33 school students from Jaipur, Rajasthan visited NIScPR, Pusa campus, New Delhi on 3 November, 2022.

Prof Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR felicitating the students with certificates

While interacting with the students, Prof. Aggarwal stressed the importance of building a career in basic sciences and enthralled the students with experiences from her own scientific and academic career. She conveyed how the country’s problems may be solved through developing indigenous solutions. She also encouraged the visiting students to be passionate about the same. Further in her address, Prof. Aggarwal cited a few key examples of how CSIR-NIScPR as a unique platform of communication-policy research encouraging participation from the public in scientific events and on similar grounds, she asked the students to partake in the current and future events being hosted by the institute.

Science students (of classes 11-12th) along with their teachers of the Rajdhani School, Kanwarpura, Jaipur were hosted at the Pusa campus of CSIR-NIScPR during a Student-Scientist Connect Programme of CSIR’s Jigyasa initiative. The students were familiarized with the contributions and technologies of CSIR laboratories that form a part of our daily life activities and were encouraged to be a part of such S&T innovations that contribute to nation building.

Shri CB Singh, Head, Jigyasa, Training and HR Division of CSIR-NIScPR provided insights into the significance of Jigyasa’s student-scientist connect programme. He explained how Jigyasa contributes in promoting a scientific temperament among students through lectures, webinars, and training programmes in association with different CSIR laboratories all across the country. Shri Singh emphasized the importance of recently launched CSIR Online Virtual Laboratory Portal that provides simplistic explanations for the scientific phenomenon and applications driving the everyday activities of humans.

Shri R.S. Jayasomu, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR took the discussion further with his valuable talk related to Career in Science Communication. He elaborated how CSIR-NIScPR operates in imparting scientific knowledge back to the society and thus is a unique CSIR institution holding a tier amongst the top publically funded organizations in the country. His talk also introduced the students to CSIR-NIScPR magazines ‘Vigyan Pragati’ and ‘Science Reporter’. Shri Jayasomu also made the students aware about the ‘Wealth of India’ encyclopedic series that imparts authentic knowledge pertaining to the vast plethora of India’s flora, fauna and mineral reserves.

Dr. Suman Ray, Principal Scientist of CSIR-NIScPR explaining to visiting students about the medicinal values of the Ayur Vatika plants

Dr. Sunita Garg, Emeritus Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR telling the highlights of NIScPR’s Herbarium of raw materials

Students also visited the Popular Science Division of CSIR-NIScPR from where popular science magazines Science Reporter & Vigyan Pragati are published since long time

Dr. Suman Ray, Principal Scientist and PI-Jigyasa, CSIR-NIScPR delivered a brief presentation on the achievements of different CSIR laboratories since the induction of CSIR in 1942. This was followed by the students’ visit to the Printing Section, Ayur Vatika, Popular Science Division, Raw Material’s Herbarium and Museum facilities housed at the campus.

On this occasion, Director, CSIR-NIScPR distributed the special issue of the Vigyan Pragati magazine to all the visiting students and felicitated the students with certificates of participation.