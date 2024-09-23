CSIR-NIScPR, CSIR-CFTRI, UBA, and VIBHA organised Two day “Technology Showcasing and Networking Meet”

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), in collaboration with CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), jointly organized a two-day “Technology Showcasing and Networking Meet of CFTRI Food and Millet Technologies” at CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru from 19-20 September 2024. This event showcased CSIR-CFTRI’s innovative food technologies aimed at enhancing rural livelihoods. As a pioneer in food science research, CSIR-CFTRI focuses on food processing, post-harvest technology, food safety, and nutraceuticals. Their technological advancements encompass a wide range of food products, including cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and fish.

The primary objective of the event was to showcase and demonstrate the food technologies developed by CSIR-CFTRI for the benefit of stakeholders from rural areas of the country and how these technologies can be utilized to create livelihood opportunities in rural areas and promote sustainable development; to identify key challenges in food processing and agricultural productivity, and strategies to foster economic growth and food security in rural areas. The event also aimed to provide a platform where these innovations can be demonstrated to a wide range of stakeholders from all over the country, including industry professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and members from rural communities to exchange ideas for application of CSIR-CFTRI Technologies in rural areas for achieving collaborations, encouraging technology adoption, technology transfer and commercialization that can benefit both the food industry and promote sustainable development. The inaugural session was graced by Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI; Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR; Shri Sam Cherian, Chairman and Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru; Prof. Virendra Kumar Vijay, National Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA); Dr P. K Singh, Project Director UBA; Shri N.P Rajive, Executive Director Vibha Vaani; and Dr Yogesh Suman, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR.

The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than 100 participants from all across the country. It commenced with the welcome address by Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI. In her address Dr. Singh highlighted that during its initial years, CSIR-CFTRI tried to address the challenge of malnutrition along with the hidden micro malnutrition in the country. She talked about the important CSIR-CFTRI technologies like infant food from buffalo milk, parboiling of rice technologies, spice and oil technologies, automation technologies for traditional food like dosa machine, idli machine, vada machine, chapatti machine, biodegradable leaf cup machine and highlighted the efforts on nutraceutical research and aiming to filling the gap of skilled manpower in the food industry through MSc course on Food technology being run in CSIR-CFTRI. She also underscored that the need of skilled manpower for wheat milling industry are being fulfilled by the CSIR-CFTRI’s International School of Milling Technology course being run by CSIR-CFTRI. CSIR-CFTRI is recognized as the nodal food laboratory for food testing in India and working with FSSAI (regulatory body in testing) and developed about 550 test to test foods.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR discussed the background of CSIR- NIScPR’s on-going collaboration with UBA and VIBHA for creating livelihood and business opportunities in rural India using CSIR Technologies. She also highlighted to reverse the migration from rural to urban through creating opportunities in the rural areas itself for sustainable development. And how UBA and VIBHA networking is helping to identify the stakeholders in rural areas. She also highlighted various success stories taken place under this joint initiative.

Prof. Virendra Kumar Vijay provided the overview of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and its collaboration with CSIR. He also highlighted the ongoing UBA initiative towards rural development.

Project Director of UBA, NCI New Delhi Prof. P. K. Singh, in his address, mentioned about the Subject Expert Groups working in UBA and their contributions. He also highlighted the support given by UBA to implement ideas generated by stakeholders.

Shri NP Rajive, Executive Director, Vibha Vani highlighted the event as a beginning point in identifying the technological needs of the people which can be solved through technologies available with CSIR. He also highlighted of how Vibha Vani can help in upscaling and speeding up the implementation of CSIR-CFTRI technologies at grass-root level. Dr. Yogesh Suman, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR discussed about the importance of the efforts being made jointly by these organizations to create livelihood opportunities in rural areas by using CSIR technologies. Shri Sam Cherian, Chairman and Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru highlighted the CSIR-CFTRI’s efforts and contributions for food industry, food security and foot sustainability in the country.

In the Technical session, Dr. Ashutosh Inamdar highlighted the various research activities being carried out at CSIR-CFTRI and its translation for the benefit of stakeholders through promotion of innovation, entrepreneurship, start-up ecosystem development and collaboration & partnership.

Day two of the event began with the networking session moderated by Sh. Aashish Inamdar, where participants interacted with technology developer scientists to identify specific opportunities for CSIR-CFTRI Technology deployment. The panellists involved from CSIR- CFTRI were Dr. Umesh Hebbar H, Dr. Pradeep Singh Negi, Dr Meera M S, Dr. Attar Singh Chauhan, Dr P V Suresh, Dr Pushpa S Murthy, and Dr Ashutosh Inamdar. They highlighted various technologies developed by CSIR-CFTRI in the areas of fruits and vegetable, grain, traditional food, meat processing, making value added products using pepper, turmeric, ginger spices etc. Dr Yogesh Suman, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR highlighted the CSIR efforts towards livelihood creation through S&T intervention in rural areas.

An interactive session moderated by Dr. Raghvendra C K, was also organised with the representatives from banking sector Government agencies responsible for implementing various Government schemes in the area of agriculture. They discussed about the funding schemes available for technology adaptation, and establishing enterprises and start-ups in the area of agriculture. The panellist involved in the discussion included Shri Chandra Kumar from KAPPEC Karnataka, Shri Chandrashekhar from Medikere; Shri Saiyad Rizvi from Union Bank of India and Shri Krishnamurti from State Bank of India, Mysuru. They talked about funding schemes like PFME, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), and Retail Asset Credit Centre (RACC) and other short term and long term funding schemes for establishing unit.