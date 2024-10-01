CSIR-NIScPR Commemorates 83 Years of Scientific Excellence of CSIR

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) celebrated the 83rd Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR. She said, “CSIR labs are actively engaged in all the areas of science and technology. At NIScPR, our focus is on bridging the gap between science and society. We publish 15 research journals and three popular science magazines, and we are striving to make our content accessible in all Indian languages. Notably, we’ve recently participated in the UN Assembly Science Summit.”

Prof. (Dr.) Sushma Yadav, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana delivered her insightful talk

Distinguished guest Prof. (Dr.) Sushma Yadav, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, in her address said, “CSIR strives to bridge the gap between science and industry. Historically, there has been a misconception that India lacks scientific temper, and CSIR has been working to dispel this notion. By promoting a scientific tradition that coexists with spiritual temper, we aim to create a harmonious blend of rational inquiry and cultural values.”

Prof. Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Director, Consortium for Education Communication

While Prof. Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Director, Consortium for Education Communication, remarked, “CSIR has admirably carried forward India’s scientific legacy, serving as a cornerstone in our nation’s journey. By being at the forefront of addressing national challenges, CSIR has consistently benefited society at large. The need of the hour is to make science accessible, especially in rural areas. To maximize impact, scientific research and discoveries must be translated into actionable policies. CSIR is successfully creating synergy between higher education, research, and innovation, positioning India to become a global leader in science and innovation.”

On the occasion a special issue of ‘Science Reporter’, a monthly publication of CSIR-NIScPR was also released during the event.Title of the issue is “Science Reporter: A Six Decade Journey in Science Communication (1964-2024)”. Awards were distributed by the distinguished guests to retirees, employees completing 25 years of service, and meritorious 10th and 12th-class students.

The evening of the CSIR Foundation Day Celebrations featured a vibrant cultural program, followed by prize distribution for the Foundation Day competitions. During the cultural program, children of NIScPR staff members, S&T and administrative staff, students and project staff participated with great enthusiasm and performed their song and dance very well. ShriMukesh Pund, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and Chairperson, CSIR Foundation Day Organising Committee of NIScPR, proposed vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to all the committees engaged for organising the program. The event was attended by CSIR-NIScPR staff with their families, AcSIR students, and project staff. Coordinators of different sub committees coordinated the assigned tasks very well. Dr.Puspanjali Tripathy coordinated the Painting & Drawing Competition; Quiz & Essay Competition was coordinated by Dr. Meher Wan; Budget & Venue was coordinated by Dr. Naresh Kumar; Cultural Function & Stage Control was coordinated by Dr. Manish Mohan Gore. Dr. Vipan Kumar coordinated the sports events, Dr.Arvind Meena coordinated publicity materials and Mrs.Sonali Nagar coordinated the invitation of guests for the CSIR Foundation Day Celebrations organised at CSIR-NIScPR.