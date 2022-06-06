CSIR-NIScPR celebrates World Environment Day

New Delhi :The CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy research (CSIR-NIScPR) observed the World Environment Day celebrations on 6th June.

Prof..Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR welcomed the gathering. In her address,Prof.Ranjana highlighted the complexity of the web of life. Homo sapiens have a false perception that we are superior species and rulers of this planet. Over exploitation by humans has destroyed the unique web of life on this planet. India has a long heritage of conserving our environment. Our Vedic literature has references to environmental conservation, ecological balance and the weather cycle. Our ancestors have provided us with valuable knowledge to lead a sustainable life without harming our planet. This goes well with the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, “Only One Earth”, focusing on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature”.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, affectionately known as ‘cyclone man of India’ was the chief guest for the programme. Dr. Mohapatra delivered the keynote lecture on “Impact of Environmental Imbalance on Weather”. In his address, he highlighted the changing weather patterns in the country. He mentioned that globally, temperatures have risen by about 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to a 100 years ago. Over India, the rise has been about 0.6 degrees Celsius. This temperature rise has been in northern, central, and eastern parts, and less over peninsular India. This temperature rise has an impact on extreme weather events.

The change in the weather patterns will have serious repercussions. It will cause a shift in the vegetation patterns. Already the mangrove forest in the Sunderban region is diminishing. It will also lead to change in the cultivation pattern of our significant crops like coffee, banana etc. The changing weather patterns will also lead to the prevalence of infectious diseases like dengue.

Commemorating the Environment Day, special issues were brought out by Science Reporter and Vigyan Pragati, the popular science magazine published by CSIR-NIScPR. On this occasion, Dr.Mrutyunjay Mohapatra released these special issues.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Manish Gore, scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, reiterated the need to preserve our planet as it is the only habitable region in the galaxy. He thanked the dignitaries and participants. The meeting was attended by staff members of CSIR-NIScPR , students and research scholars from different colleges.