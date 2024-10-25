CSIR-NIScPR Celebrates 9thAyurveda Day with Emphasis on Integrating Traditional Wisdom and Modern Science

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) today celebrated the 9thAyurveda Day, highlighting the importance of Ayurveda in modern healthcare.The event, held at CSIR-NIScPR, S.V. Marg Campus, began with a plantation program “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam,” followed by an inaugural address by Prof Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR.

Prof Ranjana Aggarwal highlighted the significance of Indian knowledge system available in our country in the past especially Vedic Era. She spoke about Nalanda and Takshashila, the great ancient knowledge centres of India. Prof Aggarwal said that CSIR-NIScPR is coordinating a national initiative called SVASTIK (Scientifically validated societal traditional knowledge) and in this initiative, we bring out case studies and stories of Indian Traditional Knowledge and share those with society.

Dignitaries on the Dais

On the occasion, plantation was also done in view of “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign

Dr Monika Jaggi, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, introduced the guest speaker, Dr. Bhavana Prasher, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi. Dr. Prasher delivered a special lecture on “Ayurgenomics and Prakriti: Innovative Integration of Traditional Wisdom and Modern Science for Personalized Healthcare.”Dr. Suman Ray, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, proposed the vote of thanks.

A free health check-up camp along with Prakriti Parikshanwas also organized in collaboration with Dr. Shaizi Layeeq and team from CCRAS (Ministry of AYUSH), New Delhi.The event aimed to create awareness about the potential of Ayurveda in preventing and managing various diseases, as well as its contribution to India’s rich cultural heritage.