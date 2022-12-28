CSIR (Ministry of Science & Technology): CSIR’s new tagline “CSIR-The Innovation Engine of India” and the “One Week, One Lab” countrywide campaign

New Delhi : The Prime Minister and President, CSIR, Shri Narendra Modi, chaired the meeting of CSIR Society on 15 October 2022. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is the Vice President of CSIR and Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal were present in the meeting along with other CSIR Society members who included eminent scientists, industrialists and Secretaries of scientific and other ministries in the government. Secretary, DSIR & DG-CSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi, made a presentation on the recent achievements and contribution of CSIR. She also presented the road map of CSIR Vision 2030 which is aligned to national ambitions and [email protected]

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of CSIR in the past 80 years and urged to develop vision for 2042 when CSIR turns 100 years old. He also highlighted the significance of documenting the journey of the past 80 years, which can help take a review of progress achieved and identify areas of lacunae which can be addressed.

Inauguration of scaled-up plant for production of Hydrazine Hydrate

Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the scaled-up plant for production of Hydrazine Hydrate (HH) developed in collaboration of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL), Gujarat on October 10, 2022, as an initiative towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The plant developed is based on CSIR-IICT’s and GACL’s jointly patented technology for production of 10,000 tonnes per year of Hydrazine Hydrate. The collaboration of CSIR-IICT and GACL led the process development from laboratory scale to pilot scale, and then to a commercial scale. The scale up ratio from pilot scale to commercial scale has been up to 100 times.

CSIR’s participation in Centre–State Science Conclave

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Centre-State S&T Conclave organized by DST along with Government of Gujarat held at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City, Ahmedabad, on 10th and 11th September 2022. Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR & DG CSIR and other Secretaries from various departments under the Ministry of S&T presented overview of recent successful projects and ongoing projects conducted in coordination with several states. During the event the success stories of CSIR including Hydrogen Mission, E-mobility, and the development of a diabetic-friendly and bacterial blight–resistant Samba Mahsuri rice crop were mentioned. CSIR participated in the Expo organized during the event which was opened for school, college and university students to expose to ideas for pursuing research and innovation. 13 laboratories of CSIR showcased their technologies along with relevant posters & products.

Release of CSIR Guidelines on Disinfection Technologies for Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, released the CSIR guidelines on Disinfection Technologies for Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission and announced that the UV-C technology developed by CSIR-CSIO is totally effective for mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 and will also remain relevant in post-COVID era. The technology has been successfully tried in Railways, AC Buses and even the Parliament House and is now open for general roll-out for use by common masses. Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Shri Manoj Joshi, on the occasion, said that CPWD will work along with CSIR for wider dissemination and adoption of UV-C air duct disinfection system in Government and Private Buildings. A.K Malhotra, Executive Director, Railway Board informed that the UV-C Disinfection Technology has been successfully tested for one month in Railways coaches from Bandra to Chandigarh covering a distance of 1000 kilometres. He said RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation), Lucknow has recommended for the use of this technology in all Railways coaches in a phased manner.

MoU signed between AIIMS, Jammu and CSIR-IIIM, Jammu for close scientific collaboration

An MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh, between Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta and Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, on behalf of the two institutions on 29th January 2022. In the spirit of intellectual cooperation scholarly exchange, and the development fruitful partnership, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu and AIIMS, Jammu, agrees to collaborate on related matters of mutual interest that may emerge over time. The purpose of the cooperation is to promote collaborative research, development and to facilitate the exchange of ideas, the development of new knowledge, and to enhance high quality research acumen.

CSIR NPL celebrated its Platinum Jubilee with the releases a Special Commemorative Postage Stamp

CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL), New Delhi, which is one of the earliest CSIR laboratories that was set up around the time of independence and its 75th year coincides with the 75th year of India’s independence, celebrated its Platinum Jubilee year in the presence of Union Minister of State (I/C) S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh. During the celebrations, Hon’ble Minister released a Special Postage Stamp to mark the occasion. The Minister also dedicated the nation ‘LED Photometry Laboratory’ at CSIR-NPL to fulfil Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s vision to develop energy-efficient illumination technology. He also inaugurated Science Exhibition for school students and interacted with them on the demonstrated themes and subjects.

CSIR-NIScPR celebrated its 1st Foundation Day after merger

The inaugural ceremony of the 1st Foundation Day of CSIR-NIScPR (National institute of Science Communication and Policy Research), formed after the merger two CSIR laboratories, National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (NISTADS) and National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources (NISCAIR), was held on 13 January 2022. Union Minister of State (I/C) S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh after inaugurating the celebration function address the staff of the laboratories and said that there is need to create mass awareness about new Start-up avenues of job and vocation outside the government sector.

Announcement of winners of “CSIR Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022”

The CSIR Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022, launched on 3rd January 2022, had reached out to more than 20,000 students through Bootcamps across the country, 7 Bootcamps with futuristic themes in areas like Energy, Health, Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Water Conservation, Disaster Mitigation and Agro-technology were organised where in science experts could communicate to students some of the contemporary issues which need greater awareness and S&T based solutions. Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh announced the winners of the National Level Scientific Creativity Competition “CSIR Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022” organized to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence and he also called for searching, mentoring and sustaining Innovation Start-Ups and emphasised on creating a Start-ups ecosystem based on Science and Technology.

Dr Jitendra Singh gave away the Grand Prize of Rs One Lakh each to three students Mohammed Hisam, Shruti Nimbali and Sanchi Bansal for the CSIR’s National Level Scientific Creativity Competition conducted in Hindi and English Medium. 75 winners from all the country were chosen for the awards as part of celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence. The children were evaluated rigorously for their creativity; innovative ideas; story telling ability; message conveyed; overall aesthetics; out of box thinking; usability or applicability in case of apps/ videos/ animations.

CSIR labs executed the National level competition and developed strong partnership and engagement with IIT Bombay, My Gov, Kendriya Vidyalays, Navodaya Vidyalays and Atal Innovation Mission, MHRD and others.

Inauguration of CSIR-IIIM’s BioNEST- Bioincubation Centre in Jammu

CSIR-IIIM, Jammu’s BioNEST- Bioincubator was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh, on 23 April 2022. The objectives of this incubator is to ignite the entrepreneurship mindset and to nurture start-up culture among youth, local farmers and entrepreneurs of Jammu & Kashmir.

Bio-NEST incubation centre has been financially supported by DBT-BIRAC to foster the biotech innovation ecosystem in the country. Bio-NEST program provides support to establish bio-incubators either as a standalone entity or as a part of academia. 64 Start-Ups have already registered with CSIR-IIIM Jammu and a fresh impetus has been given to promote Start-Up as an alternative source of livelihood, with financial, technical and logistic support being provided by Union Ministry of Science & Technology through its different agencies and departments. Out of the 64 StartUps, 14 have developed products and 4 have already reached the market.

Iconic 75 Industry Connect (‘i’ Connect) inaugurated at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat

Union Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the event of “Iconic 75 Industry Connect (‘i’ Connect)” at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam. In the inaugural event held on 12 May 2022, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the innovative Start-ups by the young entrepreneurs have to shoulder responsibility for the next 25 years of glorious journey, when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence as a frontline nation in the world.

The iconic 75 Industry Connect (‘i’-connect) events were aimed at forging partnership with industry in 10 thematic /focus areas. The ‘i’-connect events were the consolidate efforts of DSIR/CSIR, DBT, DST, MoES and other scientific departments of the Government of India to reach out to industry. Shri Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and IT, Assam Government and Dr V. K. Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog were other dignitaries present during the inaugural function. On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh also released CSIR Compendium of Technologies for Entrepreneurship of Relevance in North East India.

Third edition of “TechBharat” inaugurated at CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru

The third edition of “TechBharat” on the theme “Transforming India’s FoodTech, AgriTech & Agronomic Landscape” was held at CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, and was inaugurated by Hon’ble Min S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh on 20 May 2022. Addressing the Conclave-cum-Exhibition on Agri-Tech and Food-Tech at CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a new wave of Agri-tech Start-ups has come up in India in the last few years due to enabling policy environment provided by Modi government to address the problems of Indian agriculture such as supply chain management, use of outdated equipment, improper infrastructure, and inability of farmers to access a wider range of markets with ease.

Dr. G.R. Chintala, Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh; Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Shri Mahesh Shenoy, President, Laghu Udyog Bharati- Mysuru Vibhag, Shri Rajappa, Secretary, Laghu Udyog Bharati- Mysuru Vibhag and many senior officials, delegates and invitees joined the programme at CSIR-CFTRI Campus, Mysuru.

CSIR-CLRI celebrated its Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Union Minister S&T, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSIR-CLRI in Chennai on 19 May 2022. Addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSIR-CLRI, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the carbon footprint of leather processing activity needs to approach zero levels and the bio-economy of animal skin-derived products is the new mantra of the time. He said, the carrying capacity requirements of the leather sector in locations like Tamil Nadu demand the implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge as the enforced environmental norm, which is under discussion.

Tracing the evolution of CLRI, Chennai from 1948, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the first 25 years, the institute may have focused on reaching technologies to the unreached and facilitating the planned development of the sector. During the next 25 years, Indian leather research and industry seem to have focused on modernization and enhancing environmental preparedness. The last 25 years have led to the enhancement of unit value realization from leather in the global market. The new vision for leather research and industry during the next 25 years will be to carve a new niche in world market through innovation and brand building.

75th Foundation Day Celebration of CSIR-CECRI

CSIR-CECRI celebrated its 75th Foundation Day on 25 July, 2022. Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director, CSIR-CECRI, in her presidential address, mentioned the coincidence of the 100th Birthday of Prof. John Bannister Goodenough, Nobel Laureate known for his development of lithium-ion batteries. She recalled the remarkable contributions to Electrochemical Science & Technology made by all visionary leaders of CSIR-CECRI starting from Dr. A. Jogarao in 1949 with reverence and the realistic impacts it created in the Industrial & Societal sectors. Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. Chidambaram, DAE-Homi Bhabha Professor in BARC, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India and Former Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI, virtually inaugurated the [email protected] Celebrations as the Chief Guest of the Event. Shri. U.K. Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC, New Delhi and Prof. K.I. Vasu, Former Director, CSIR-CECRI & Founder President, Vijnana Bharati graced the occasion as the Guests of Honour. Dr. K.J. Sreeram, Director, CSIR-CLRI and Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC offered felicitations and called for more combined efforts in common R&D and institutional activities. Subsequently, a demonstration of battery-supercapacitor hybrid e-rickshaw was carried out. As part of the event, the carbon capture demo plant was also inaugurated.

HANSA-NG Aircraft of CSIR-NAL successfully completed Engine Relight test in Air

HANSA-NG, 2 seater flying trainer Aircraft, design & developed by CSIR-NAL, successfully completed in-flight engine relight test at DRDO’s Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) facility, Challakere on 17 May, 2022. Flight test was carried out at an altitude of 7000-8000 feet with the speed range of 60 to 70 knots by Wg Cdr K V Prakash and Wg Cdr NDS Reddy, Test Pilots from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Indian Air force (IAF).

In-flight engine relight capability of the aircraft was demonstrated with wind milling propeller and starter assisted start. The aircraft handling characteristics & flight parameters were found to be normal during these test flights. The in-flight engine relight test is most critical and important milestone towards certification of the aircraft by DGCA. The aircraft was ferried to ATR, Challakere on 16 May 2022, after obtaining necessary approvals from DGCA.

Inauguration and launch of CSIR “Patch Fill Machine for Pothole Repair & Mobile Cold Mixer cum Paver Machine”

Programme to dedicate to the public two equipment of CSIR-CRRI, Patch Fill Machine for Pothole Repair & Mobile Cold Mixer cum Paver Machine, for latest value addition in road construction and highways was organized on 9 May 2022 at CSIR-CRRI, New Delhi. Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of S&T; Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways; and General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation participated in the formal launching of ‘Mobile Cold Mixer Cum Paver’ for constructing black top layer using bitumen emulsion and ‘Patch Fill Machine’ for Pothole repair along the road.

Union Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh unveiled India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune

Union Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh launched India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune on 21 August 2022. The Hydrogen Fuel Cells utilize Hydrogen and Air to generate electricity to power the bus and the only effluent from the bus is water, therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation. Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh told that PM Modi’s Hydrogen Vision is important for India to ensure Atma Nirbhar means of affordable and accessible clean energy, meeting climate change goals, and creating new entrepreneurs and jobs. He said, Green hydrogen is an excellent clean energy vector that enables deep decarbonization of difficult-to-abate emissions from the refining industry, fertiliser industry, steel industry, cement industry and also from the heavy commercial transportation sector. He lauded the joint development efforts of KPIT and CSIR-NCL and pointed out that the technology prowess of Indian scientists and engineers is no less than the best in the world and also at much lower costs. Dr Jitendra Singh also inaugurated the Bisphenol-A pilot plant in CSIR-NCL.

Inauguration of New Institutional Building of CSIR-URDIP located in NCL Campus

The New Institutional Building of CSIR-URDIP located in CSIR-NCL Campus in Pune was inaugurated by the Union Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh on 20 August 2022.

As a specialized services unit of CSIR, catering to the niche knowledge–based services sector, CSIR–URDIP is into its 22nd year of existence, dedicated to continuous Analytics and Informatics services activities supporting pre–research and pre–development phases of regular, Mission–mode and Theme–based CSIR R&D projects, besides support services to research institutions, start–ups, SMEs, Indian corporates and also multinational corporations.

The inauguration was marked by a mini exhibition with selected 30 Start-Up founders working on themes of health, energy, environment, digitalization and automation.

Cabinet approved widening access of the TKDL database to users, besides patent offices

The Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi approved the Widening access of the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) database to users, besides patent offices on 17 August 2022. The opening up of the TKDL database to users is an ambitious and forward-looking action by the Government of India. This will be a new dawn for Indian traditional knowledge, as the TKDL will drive research & development, and innovation based on India’s valued heritage across diverse fields. The opening up of the TKDL is also envisaged to inculcate thought and knowledge leadership through Bharatiya Gnana Parampara, under the New Education Policy 2020.

DG, CSIR, N. Kalaiselvi and Hon’ble Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh discussed the status of ongoing research projects in cutting edge and futuristic technologies

After taking charge as the newly appointed DG, CSIR, Dr N. Kalaiselvi discussed the status of ongoing research projects in cutting edge and futuristic technologies with Hon’ble Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh on 08 August 2022.

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated Dr Kalaiselvi for being the first woman DG of CSIR in its rich history and legacy of over 80 years.

Dr. Kalaiselvi apprised Dr Jitendra Singh about her research experience spanning over two decades in areas like electrochemical power systems, energy storage devices, lithium technologies and electric mobility.

Their discussion focused on emerging innovations in areas like Hydrogen in the energy transition, carbon capture and storage, accessible solar power, plastic recycling and cheap energy storage. Various highlighted recent and novel CSIR technologies were discussed such as CSIR-NAL’s High Altitude Performance (HAP) Vehicle and Drone technology; Aroma Mission of CSIR and The Purple Revolution; State-of-the-art Heli-borne survey technology of CSIR for groundwater management on a wider scale with cooperation and coordination from Jal Shakti Ministry fulfilling Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision and Mission of “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal”.

Inauguration of first-of-its-kind Start-ups Expo in Jammu

Union Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the first of its kind Start-ups Expo organized in Jammu by CSIR-IIIM on 30 Sept 2022. During the inaugural event the Hon’ble Minister said, the government job mind-set is proving an impediment to Start-Up culture, mainly in North India.

Dr Jitendra Singh gave full credit to the futuristic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given a call for “Start-Up India Stand Up India” from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence Day address of 2015 that initiated a mass interest, as a result of which the number of Start-Ups in India has increased from mere 350 in 2014 to over 77,000 in 2022 with more than 100 unicorns, while India under Modi has achieved 3rd ranking in the world in the Start-Up ecosystem.

Inaugurating the Expo that covered areas of Agriculture, Aroma, Dairy, Pharma, IT, Computer & Communications, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Start-Up culture is yet to fully catch up the imagination of the youth and entrepreneurs in some of the North Indian States, as comparison to some of the South Indian States, which have taken a magnificent lead, engaging also a chain of globally recognised Start-Ups.

CSIR Leadership Meet addressed by Union Minister of S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh

The first-ever CSIR Leadership Meet was held on 26 Sept 2022 and was attended by the Directors and Head of Departments of all the 37 CSIR labs across the country.

Addressing the Leadership Meet, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the legacy of CSIR is built on the cumulative contribution of its several national laboratories and institutes. He said, each laboratory of CSIR is unique and specialising in as diverse areas as genomics to geology, material technology to microbial technology and food to fuel. He also announced “One Week One Lab” theme-based campaign to showcase the technological breakthroughs and innovations in each of the 37 CSIR laboratories/institutes spread across the country.

DG, CSIR, Dr N. Kalaiselvi addressed the leaders of CSIR and said that 21st century is going to be the century of India and for India and the Science & Technology fraternity must rise to the occasion and work hard to make India a respected name in the global arena.

Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) and CSIR worked together to support Chemistry in schools across India

The Royal Society of Chemistry and CSIR have partnered to support an outreach programme designed to promote the chemical sciences in schools and universities. The two organizations signed MoU on 22 September 2022, committing to work together on the CSIR’s Jigyasa programme. The MoU will be a non-financial one and will be time-bound for at least three years with an option of renewal.

As part of the event, the collaboration organized a Global Experiment including all the CSIR’s laboratories. At least 2,000 school children, 150 teachers, and 350 volunteers took part in the ‘RSC’s Global Coin experiment organised across over 30 CSIR laboratories, in which participants are asked to compare batteries made from different types of coins.

Cooperation between the Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle, France and CSIR on access to TKDL

The Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle (INPI; the National Industrial Property Institute), France, and CSIR entered into a cooperation on the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) access through an Agreement in the gracious presence of Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR on 16 Sept 2022. The Agreement was exchanged by Mr. Sebastien Connan, Regional IP Counselor for India and Dr. Viswajanani J Sattigeri, Scientist-H and Head, CSIR-TKDL Unit. The signing of the TKDL Access Agreement with the INPI, France marked the beginning of a new partnership and mutual cooperation in the domains of Intellectual Property Rights as well as traditional knowledge between France and India.

73rd Annual Meeting and Symposium of the International Committee for Coal & Organic Petrology (ICCP-2022) held at New Delhi, India.

The 73rd Annual Meeting and Symposium of the International Committee for Coal and Organic Petrology (ICCP) was organized by CSIR-CIMFR in New Delhi from 18-25 September, 2022. The inauguration was held in the gracious presence of DG, CSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi. The Commission Meetings and presentations by the technical working groups were held for four days from 19-22 September, 2022, preceding the symposium on 23rd September, 2022. It was represented by globally renowned experts from academics, R&D and industry, presented their research findings in the respective Council and Commission Meetings. The meeting was followed by two days’ technical tour at NTPC Dadri thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

CSIR and iCreate signed MoU to harness India’s tech strength

With the objective to foster rapid economic development and help create world-class start-ups, CSIR signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat’s flagship technology incubator – iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) on 25 April 2022. The MoU siging was presided over by The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel. Under the MoU, CSIR and iCreate intend to establish a collaborative support system for promising tech start-ups by making combined resources available for entrepreneurs and innovators in the country. The partnership will also catalyse scientific innovation and the marketability of high-tech start-ups. Further, iCreate will help set up new incubators at identified CSIR labs. Such start-ups will access CSIR’s equipment, facilities, and scientific manpower. CSIR will provide intellectual property support and explore methods of financially supporting innovative start-ups from India to boost emerging entrepreneurs.

Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award – 2022

CSIR won ‘The golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award’ for the year 2022 for ‘Environmental Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 Virus in Wastewater for Effective Management. The compressive and extensive work done by CSIR labs IICT, CCMB, NCL and NEERI in surveillance during COVID regime was recognized.

National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 & 2022

CSIR bagged the National IP Award for the year 2021 & 2022 under the category “Top R&D institution/organization for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization”. The award was conferred by Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal.

Tata Innovista 2022 Award

Tata Innovista 2022 Award in the category of “Most Innovative Partner” was awarded to CSIR-NML, Jamshedpur as a partner of Tata Steel for the work on “Intelligent Billet Caster: Improve Quality & Productivity.

CSIR Directors’ Conference at CSIR-IHBT

CSIR Directors’ Conference was held at CSIR-IHBT, Palampur during October 28-29, 2022, chaired by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary DSIR and DG CSIR. Directors and Heads of all CSIR laboratories, Units and Directorates of CSIR Headquarters attended the conference and discussed the Vision 2030 & Action Taken Reports of labs.

Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar Campaign

The “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar/Clean Coast Safe Sea” campaign, a 75-day citizen-led campaign for improving ocean health through collective action started on July 5, 2022 with strategic underlying goals that target transformation and environmental conservation through behaviour change. CSIR and its laboratories SERC, CLRI, NIIST, NIO and IICB participated in the campaign and observed coastal clean-up drives at various parts of the country.

Steel Slag Road: Steel Slag Valorization Technology for Conversion of Steel Slag as Road Making Aggregates

INDIA being the world’s second largest steel producer also generates around 19 million tons of solid steel slag waste annually. CSIR-CRRI under a major research study sponsored by Ministry of Steel and four major steel industries in India, namely, JSW Steel, AMNS India, TATA Steel and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has developed the steel slag valorization technology to convert waste steel slag as road making aggregates. Processed steel slag aggregates as developed through waste steel slag has been successfully utilized in the construction of India’s First Steel Slag Road at Hazira, Surat. Around one lakh ton processed steel slag aggregates were utilized as 100 % substitute of natural aggregate in steel slag road construction. For its unique design features Steel Slag Road built through CRRI technology has been inducted in INDIA BOOK of Records and ASIA BOOK OF RECORDS as First Steel Slag Road.

Union Minister of Steel, Shri R.C.P Singh inaugurated, Steel slag road at Hazira Surat on 15th June 2022. Technology has been widely appreciated on National and International platforms. An MoU has been signed with different steel industries such as JSW Steel, AMNS India, and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited for Technology Transfer.

Indigenous Colorimetric test kits and device for water quality testing

In Indian scenario, several states have been affected with high level contamination of heavy metals including arsenic, selenium, chromium, cadmium, etc., in water. It is therefore required to have end-to-end detection platform for their detection before water consumption as well as utilization in agriculture in affected regions. The work initiated at CSIR-CSIO integrates successfully accepted colorimetric approach for heavy metals detection in water with mobile phone-based image processing to quantify the contamination level using affordable paper/membrane based disposable sensor strip. The developed mobile app ensures elimination of subjectivity of the colometric sensor, which limits their application to true extent by users in resource limited regions especially rural sector.

CSIR-NAL’s Octa-Copter

CSIR-NAL has developed a medium-class BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) multi-copter UAV. The UAV is made out of a lightweight carbon fiber foldable structure for ease of transportation and has unique features like autonomous guidance through dual redundant MEMS-based digital Autopilot with advanced flight instrumentation systems. DGCA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India has granted conditional permission to CSIR-NAL for conducting BVLOS flight trials. Subsequently, the NAL drone has completed about 50 hrs of flying to verify the performance parameters and the report is being submitted to MoCA for type approval.

NAL’s Octa-copter Drone is capable of carrying payload of 20 kg for a duration of 20 minutes. However, for longer duration applications, the payload is reduced suitably. It can fly at an operational altitude of 500 m AGL and a maximum flying speed of 36 kmph. Its regulatory compliance includes DGCA-NPNT, Geo-fencing, and digital sky with 360 degrees Collison avoidance making it one of the best UAVs in its class. The uniqueness of this UAV is its higher payload and higher endurance which is perfect for last-mile delivery, floriculture mapping, geo exploration, precision agriculture pesticide spraying and medical transport at remote places. These drones have been configured to suit multiple applications for societal needs. The three applications envisaged are (a) Emergency Medical/ Vaccine Delivery (b) Agricultural Spraying and (c) for Geophysical Survey applications. Model based design of the autopilot control laws lead to the robust controller has been achieved. This has enabled the Octa-copter to be suited for these varying applications. Figure show the all three Octa-copters with the three different payloads. The technology has been transferred to 4 MSMEs during the Wings India 2022.

mRNA vaccine development platform

CSIR-CCMB has set-up a working platform to develop mRNA vaccines, starting with identifying a candidate for COVID-19 vaccine. The mRNA vaccines are modular. In principle, the mRNA can be inserted to make a protein of a pathogen of concern in human cells. This can be used to train the recipient’s immune system to evade the real pathogen, if it infects.

Phenome India – CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase (PI-CHeCK)

CSIR in its constituent laboratories and centres spread all over the country, representing a wide range of ethnicity subclasses, geo-social habitats and occupational exposures, initiated a longitudinal cohort study (Phenome-India Cohort) to estimate the burden of COVID-19 and to assess antibody stability. In a first-of-its-kind study from India, this cohort enabled to ascertain the sero-positivity across the country and identify variable susceptible associations for contacting infection. The longitudinal design enabled to follow up sero-positive individuals and provide insights on the stability of these antibodies.

This multi-centric program involved longitudinal collection and biobanking of biological samples from about 5,000 CSIR employees, pensioners and their family members with concurrent collection of multi-parametric data and included clinical questionnaire, lifestyle and dietary habits, anthropometric parameters, imaging/scanning, biochemical data, and molecular data including genomics, plasma proteomics, and metabolomics. The data, archived in a central data server, was analyzed to develop robust individual and pathway-based observations which then using artificial intelligence-based tools will help to identify risk factors and develop risk matrix for various communicable (COVID-19) and non-communicable (CVD, Diabetes) that will be applicable to the Indian population. When combined with prospective collection of biological samples and analysis of the phenome using big-data approach, it can yield a wealth of information in establishing causation and development of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers especially for chronic non-communicable metabolic diseases, which is an emerging health crisis in India.

AC powered Intelligent, Remote Controlled UVC LED Sterilizer Unit

An intelligent, ultra-portable, safe UVC LED based disinfection technology was developed by CSIR-CMERI to sterilize electronic gadgets (mobile phones, remotes, power banks etc.) and personal use items like masks, keys, watches, wallets, currency notes, spectacles, jewellery etc. It’s a Clean technology based high quality, environment friendly, long life LEDs of short wave length (~275nm) for efficient disinfection with standard UVC dosage with no chemicals, no heat, no ozone involved. The system consists of timer, display, buzzer and LED based functionality indicating end of disinfection cycle or low battery level. It is operated through standard 220V AC power supply. The technology has been transferred to one MSME M/s A.R. Infotech, Madhyamgram, West Bengal.

Virtually flagging off of Steel Slag Aggregates railway rack from Tata Steel, Jamshedpur to Border Road Organization Project Arunank, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

A special consignments of Steel Slag Aggregates was dispatched to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for construction of roads in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh flagged off of the dispatch of 1600 metric ton of processed Steel Slag Aggregates railway rack from Tata Steel Jamshedpur to Border Road Organization Project Arunank, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, in a virtual ceremony.

Launch of CSIR’s new tagline “CSIR-The Innovation Engine of India” and the “One Week, One Lab” countrywide campaign

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) S&T, Dr Jitendra Singh addressed the 200th Governing Body Meeting of CSIR in New Delhi; during which Hon’ble Minister launched the new tagline of the organization “CSIR-The Innovation Engine of India”.

Union Minister also launched CSIR’s “One Week One Lab” theme-based campaign, which is expected to ignite the minds of young innovators, students, academia, and industry to look for opportunities through deep tech Start-ups ventures. Under the campaign each of the 37 laboratories/ institutes of CSIR spread across the country will, one after the other in every successive week, showcase their exclusive innovations and technological breakthroughs to the people of the Nation.