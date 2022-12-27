CSIR (Ministry of Science & Technology) : CSIR- IICT has developed a technology to manufacture hydrazine hydrate, which is used in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment

CSIR facilitated India’s First Ever Biofuel-Powered Flight paving the way for sustainable and alternative fuels when the first biofuel-powered flight was flagged off from Dehradun to Delhi. The bio-aviation fuel was produced indigenously by CSIR-IIP from Jatropha oil and was based on the patented technology of the institute. In a first, an IAF AN-32 aircraft powered with 10 percent blend of biofuel conducted flight operations at Leh, one of the highest airports in the world.

CSIR launched the CSIR-Aroma Mission in 2016 which seeks to bring about transformative change in the aroma sector through interventions in agriculture, processing and product development for fuelling the growth of the aroma industry and boosting rural employment. Under this mission, 6000 hectares have been brought under cultivation, which involved 46 Aspirational Districts. About 44,000+ persons trained and 231 distillation units were set up and 500 tonnes of essential oil was generated.

CSIR- IICT has developed a technology to manufacture hydrazine hydrate, which is used in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment. The technology's pilot project was demonstrated at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Vadodara (GACL). On 10 October 2022, Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India dedicated to the nation, the 10,000 TPA commercial plant based on the IICT technology.

The CSIR has conducted whole genome sequencing of 1,008 Indians from different populations across the country. The whole genome data is important for building the knowhow, baseline data and indigenous capacity in the emerging area of Precision Medicine. This genome sequencing has enabled benchmarking the scalability of genome sequencing and computational analysis at population scale in a defined timeline.

CSIR-IICT has signed a global licensing pact with Sun Pharma for patents on dermatology, ophthalmology and oncology. Sun Pharma will pay upfront and milestone linked payments upto Rs 240 crore and royalties to CSIR-IICT from commercialization.

CSIR-NAL has developed and transferred the technology of Drishti Transmissometer that have been deployed in many airports in India. The transmissiometer is a visibility measuring system, useful for safe airport operations and landing. Drishti been installed at several airports in the country and recently the 5oth Drishti was installed at the runway of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The Bengaluru Airport also installed the indigenous Aviation Weather Monitoring System (AWMS) at its new runway.

for the Tejas Fighter Aircraft for commercial production has been signed between CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya (BND 420) is India’s first home grown high purity gold reference standard developed through a collaboration among the India Government Mint (IGM), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), CSIR-NPL and National Centre for Compositional Characterisation of Materials.

is India’s first home grown high purity gold reference standard developed through a collaboration among the India Government Mint (IGM), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), CSIR-NPL and National Centre for Compositional Characterisation of Materials. CSIR-CMERI has developed three Mob Control Vehicles (MCV). The first MCV is built on a tractor, fitted with hydraulically operated retractable shields and suitable for Police and BSF. The other developed MCVs are Heavy Category (Stallion chassis) MCV 7.5T payload and Medium Category (LPTA chassis) MCV 2.5T payload with several add on features like Front shovel; Front shield; Water canon; Form spray system; Multi-Barrel Launchers (Mechanized shell loading) etc. Mock trials and Inspection of Heavy Category (Stallion chassis) MCV 7.5T payload and Tractor based MCVs has been carried out by CRPF-RAF team.

CSIR-CIMFR has discovered shale gas in two areas in the Gondwana basin in Central India and Godavari basin. The total shale gas discovered so far in the country in these two basins is estimated to be about 63 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF). It is considered as one of the best sources of non-conventional natural gas.

A reading device developed by CSIR-CSIO helps the visually impaired by reading the text aloud. The advanced reading machine named “Divya Nayan” is a stand-alone, Portable Reading Machine (PRM). The technology has been transferred to CEL Central Electronics Limited (CEL)

CSIR-NCL has set-up an indigenous process technology to create Dimethyl Ether (DME) from methanol. DME is a clean fuel with potential to replace diesel and will be a non-fossil additive to LPG gas. This will also help the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana program, by reducing LPG imports.

A plant based on Wax Deoiling Technology developed by CSIR-IIP set up at Numaligarh Refinery, BPCL was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. It will produce 50,000 MMTPA of high value Paraffin Wax and 4,500 MTPA of Microcrystalline Wax at the full capacity. This will help cut down the wax import by 50% & save the foreign exchange of about Rs 500 crore/year.

The first indigenously built research vessel ‘Sindhu Sadhana’ was dedicated to the nation in 2014 by Shri Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology. The muti-disciplinary research vessel of CSIR-NIO is 80 meters long and 17.6 m wide and can accommodate 57 personnel including 29 scientists and 28 crew members. It is designed for a cruising speed of 13.5 knots and an endurance of 45 days. The research vessel has 10 laboratories which are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment facilitating high precision data and sample acquisition. CSIR-NEERI developed Green Crackers in a bid to curb air pollution. Green logo and QR coding system was also launched to track manufacture & sale of counterfeit crackers. For the first time, CSIR-IHBT introduced asafoetida (Heeng) cultivation in the Indian Himalayan region. Since asafoetida is a major condiment in Indian cuisines, CSIR-IHBT made relentless efforts for introduction of this important crop in the country. Hon’ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali to the Nation and laid the Foundation Stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory on the occasion of 75 years of CSIR-NPL. CSIR-CSMCRI has developed a technology for recovery valuable potash from spent wash generated in sugarcane molasses-based alcohol distillery and saves foreign exchanges and prevents hazardous spent wash being discarded was appreciated by Hon’ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi. Kisan Sabha App has been developed by CSIR-CRRI to connect farmers to the supply chain and freight transportation management system. This portal acts as a one-stop solution for farmers, transporters, and other entities engaged in the agriculture Industry. More than one lakh downloads and also available in regional languages. CSIR has developed a low-cost and portable Ksheer Scanner , a technology to detect adulterated milk. CSIR’s NIMTLI Program has catalysed the development of indigenous dental implants . It was developed by IIT Delhi, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS). This medical device was conceptualized, designed and manufactured at IIT Delhi in collaboration with Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS). This was appreciated by Hon’ble PM with a letter of appreciation. CSIR-CCMB in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Rice Research at Hyderabad has released a new variety of rice that resists pests and is also beneficial for those with diabetes. The new Improved Samba Masuri (ISM) rice variety is resistant to Bacterial Blight (BB) and at the same time has the lowest Glycemic Index (GI) at 50.9 among all major rice varieties. The new upgraded version of SARAS PT1N, a 14-seater passenger aircraft developed by the CSIR-NAL completed a successful maiden flight on 24 th January 2018.



“JIGYASA” is one of the major initiatives taken up by CSIR at national level to widen and deepen CSIR’s Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) by connecting school students to scientists at CSIR. CSIR has signed MoU with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. More than 3,00,000 students have benefitted from the programme. Recently, CSIR has engaged with Atal Tinkering Labs of Niti Aayog and aims

to adopt 295 Atal Tinkering Labs established by Atal Innovation Mission nationwide to spur STEM based research and innovation interest in students leveraging its scientists and labs. SARS-CoV2 pandemic and CSIR’s contributions towards mitigation:



o CRISPR/ Cas based paper diagnostic test (FELUDA)

o Dry-Swab-Direct-RTPCR Diagnostic

o Clinical Trials of Ayurveda based drugs

o Swasth Vayu Non-invasive Ventilator

o Oxygen Plants

o Make-Shift Hospitals for Covid-19 patients

o UV-C Virus Disinfection System that has been installed in places such as Central Hall of Parliament, Buses, railway coaches

o Air surveillance for SARS-CoV2 in hospitals and home settings

o Octacopter drones for Vaccine delivery

CSIR Aroma Mission and Floriculture Mission (Apiculture): To bring about a radical change among the farming community and enhance farmers’ income, CSIR’s Aroma and Floriculture Missions brought 14,500 27,500 hectares under cultivation of aromatic crops. CSIR has also developed entrepreneurship (110) through technologies that promote cultivation and processing of aromatic crops, value-added aromatic crops for high-end aroma chemicals and products. For the first time ever, Asafoetida (Heeng) cultivation has been introduced in India and Saffron cultivation has been widened. CSIR enabled the famed Purple Revolution by introducing Lavender Cultivation in 10 districts of J&K benefitting more than 1000 farming families. India from being one of the importers of Lemongrass essential oil a few years back, now becomes one of the largest exporters in the world. Indigenous development of Tulip bulb production in Lahaul & Spiti under the Floriculture mission helped reduce the import of planting material. Gaon Ka Pani Gaon Mein: CSIR has led a Mission mode project for developing Village Level Water Management (VLWM) Plans for augmenting water resources in selected villages. Mission on High-Resolution Aquifer Mapping & Management in Arid Regions of North-Western India has also been launched and implemented in association with the Ministry of Jal Shakti under Jal Jeevan Mission. Use of advanced Heliborne geophysical survey and other scientific studies have been initiated under the Aquifer Mapping Programme of the Mission. So far, 1 lakh Sq. Km Heliborne geophysical survey data has been collected in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat. This survey led into identification of water source at Munjasar, Lohawat Block, Jodhpur District, Rajasthan.



Technological innovation Energy Storage devices: Under CSIR’s Innovation Centre for Next Generation Energy Storage Solutions (ICeNGESS) project, CSIR-CECRI’s knowhow on Lithium-Ion Battery Technology was transferred to M/s. Tata Chemicals Ltd., Mumbai. The major objective of the project has been to develop next generation energy storage solutions with 100 MW Li-ion battery production facility creation and augmentation of existing facility to 1000 cells per day, the project also aimed for IPR & Technology development, scale up & production of battery materials, supply chain creation & indigenisation, sustainability of Lithium from Coal and to develop Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Launch of India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus: India's first indigenously developed bus to run on hydrogen fuel cell been designed and developed by CSIR-NCL and CSIR-CECRI in collaboration with Sentient Labs. The 32-seater bus, equipped with central air conditioning facility, is designed to provide a range of 450 kilometre by utilising 30 kg of Hydrogen. The bus uses hydrogen fuel cells and air to generate electricity for power and can run for 600 km without stopping. The only emission from the bus is water, thus, making it the most environment friendly mode of transportation. The 'Made in India' hydrogen fuel cell bus was launched on December 15, 2021, in Pune.

CSIR focuses 'Waste to Wealth' technologies to supplement the efforts of Swachta Abhiyan: CSIR has developed many waste to wealth technologies and products such as spent wash from distillery, industrial solid waste, brine sludge, e-waste, coal-based power industry waste, biomass/agri waste, fertilizer industry waste, lime sludge, marble waste, etc. and these technologies are at various stages of implementation with MSMEs, industries and other partners.

Maiden flight of HANSA NG: CSIR-NAL designed and developed Hansa NG aircraft which is an all composite two seat light trainer aircraft to be used as an ab-initio flying training aircraft for the flying clubs in India, with significant modifications on Hansa 3 aircraft to make it more useful as a trainer aircraft. The newly developed Hansa 3 (NG) made its maiden flight on 3rd September 2021 after obtaining special flight permit by DGCA. The 20-minute sortie saw the first prototype of the Hansa 3 (NG) attain a maximum altitude of 4,000 feet and a speed of 80 knots before it made a successful touch down. Further, the aircraft has successfully completed the sea level trials at Puducherry between February 19 and March 5. The aircraft was flown to Puducherry, covering 140 nautical miles in one and half hours at a cruising speed of 155 km/hr, on 19 February 2022.