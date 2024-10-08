CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun Celebrates 83rd CSIR Foundation Day

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) proudly commemorated the 83rd Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with a ceremony on October 7, 2024 that showcased its achievements in research and commitment to sustainability.

Sh. Chandrasekhar N, ED and Head (R&D), BPCL graced the Event as Chief Guest while Sh. Rama Rao Marri, VP & MD of Lummus Technology was the Guest of Honor.

The celebration began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a symbol of enlightenment and new beginnings. In his inaugural address, Director CSIR-IIP Dr. H S Bisht, highlighted the importance of developing sustainable technologies to address pressing challenges as India approaches its centenary of independence. He emphasized the need for innovative solutions that will pave the way for a sustainable future.

Chief Guest Sh. Chandrasekhar N discussed the critical necessity of collaboratively utilizing resources to meet India’s net-zero targets. He stressed the vital role of partnerships between research institutions and industry in fostering innovation and driving meaningful change in sustainability practices.

Guest of Honor Sh. Rama Rao Marri elaborated on the “IIP and Lummus’s potential collaboration for Bharat’s Growth Initiatives,” emphasizing the importance of comprehensive technologies that align with India’s Swachh Bharat and Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) initiatives. He highlighted key areas of focus, including addressing plastic waste pollution, implementing decarbonization strategies, and advancing green technologies such as biofuel production and bio-petrochemical products.

The ceremony also honored employees with 25 years of dedicated service to CSIR, as well as those who retired between September 30, 2023, and August 31, 2024. Their contributions have significantly shaped the institute’s legacy.

In line with the tradition of recognizing excellence, awards were presented for the “Swatchata Mission” initiative. The IIP’s cleanliness drive serves as an inspiration to the community, encouraging active participation in maintaining cleanliness and promoting environmental awareness. Laboratory Representatives of CSIR-IIP were awarded for their commitment to maintaining clean and organized workspaces.

The evening festivities included a vibrant cultural program showcasing the talents of children of IIP staff, students, project personnel, and regular staff, who performed with enthusiasm through song and dance. The celebration also featured a prize distribution for the badminton event, further engaging the community.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Dr. Hemant Madhukar Kulkarni, Chief Scientist and Head of SCDD at CSIR-IIP.

As CSIR-IIP continues to uphold CSIR’s vision of becoming a world-class research organization, it remains committed to delivering high-quality scientific and sustainable solutions that address both national and global challenges.