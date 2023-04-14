CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum celebrated its 64th Foundation Day

The programme was initiated with a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar, followed by an enlightening speech on Dr BR Ambedkar’s life and his achievements by Shri Jagdish Kumar, President SC/ST employee’s welfare society. Subsequently, Dr Anjan Ray, Director CSIR-IIP, welcomed the guests and provided the details concerning the planned events as part of the “One Week One Lab” campaign. He also explained the importance and significance of the new facilities like India’s first D-methanol plant, FTL and Up-stream lab that will be inaugurated on this auspicious day.







Dr Suman Lata Jain, Senior Principal Scientist, presented the Institute’s achievements and future focus areas like crude to petrochemicals, CCUS and energy efficiency, and sustainability using locally available domestic carbon resources over imported fossil feedstocks. She also informed the august gathering that the CSIR-IIP is the first CSIR lab to establish the Eco-campus by adopting the 4R (Reuse, Recycle, Reduce and Recover) strategies for proper waste management.







Shri Khajan Das remembered the struggle and efforts made by Dr B. R. Ambedkar to uplift women and social freedom for the Dalits. He also praised the Former Prime minister of India, the Late Shri Atal Bihari Bajpai, for announcing the Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb posthumously. He also praised the Institute not only for its scientific achievements but also for its contributions to society and ordinary people. He extended his best wishes for the future growth and achievements of the Institute.







Later, Dr Sunil Pathak, Senior Principal Scientist, demonstrated the GIS mapping App developed by CSIR-IIP in collaboration with CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur.



In his address, Shri Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman ONGC group, said that Science and Technology in the recent era has played a vital role in our society. He cited the example of Google search that can provide instantaneous information to everyone irrespective of their status. He also mentioned that the next 30 years would grow for the Nation by following the 4D’s like Demographic, Digitalization, Decarbonization and Deglobalization (partial). He said that India has tremendous opportunities to convert Crude to Chemicals and unconventional & Renewable energy resources for the self-reliance of the Nation. He noted that IIP could work on the Crude to Petchem (Petrochemical) and develop energy-efficient processes to reduce the energy intensity that will also help decrease the carbon footprints.







In the end, Shri C. A Bodh, Administrative Officer CSIR-IIP, delivered the Vote of thanks. Shri Someshwar Pandeya, Senior Hindi Officer of the Institute, compeered the programme.



