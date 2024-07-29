CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology scientist Dr. S. Sridhar, Inducted as a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry, London

Dr. Sundergopal Sridhar, a Chemical Engineer and Chief Scientist at CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, has been admitted as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), London, UK with a Member ID: 771115.

During his 26 years as a research scientist, Dr. Sridhar has developed and transferred several technologies for chemical & allied industries, besides contributing immensely to societal welfare. Major highlights of his career include the commissioning of several membrane pilot plants based on Electrodialysis, Nanofiltration, Gas Permeation, and Reverse osmosis of capacities varying from 500–5000 L/h for solvent recovery, effluent treatment and gas purification in pharmaceutical, steel, textile, aroma chemicals, and petrochemical industries.

Dr. Sridhar has designed and installed more than 75 water purification plants based on Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration, and Reverse osmosis of 600-4000 L/h capacity for purification of ground water, surface water, and flood water for 5 Million population affected by fluorosis, typhoid, and other water-borne diseases in 10 States of India. Other innovations include a novel and affordable system for medical-grade ultrapure water for dialysis of more than 2 lakh patients suffering from chronic kidney disease in govt. and private hospitals. He has designed an Atmospheric Water Generator of 60 to 1000 Lit/day capacities to produce remineralized drinking water from relative humidity in the air in water-scarce regions, hospitals, and railway stations.

To mitigate COVID-19, Dr. Sridhar designed low-cost novel multilayer washable masks that were provided to more than 6 lakh people, including school children and frontline workers. These masks generated Rs 2 Cr revenue for NGOs and employed 500 senior citizens and Women’s Self-Help Groups.

Dr. Sridhar has published 181 research papers in reputed international journals with an h-index of 53. He is ranked among the Top 2% of Scientists worldwide by Stanford University, USA, and Elsevier Science Publishers in 2021, 2022 & 2023. He has 15 patents, 4 Books, and 50 Book Chapters to his credit.

Dr. Sridhar is a recipient of 70 Prestigious Science Awards, including CSIR Young Scientist Award 2007, Scopus Young Scientist Award 2011, NASI Reliance Industries Platinum Jubilee Award 2013, VNMM award from IIT-Roorkee 2015, five CIPET national awards from 2016-20, Nina Saxena Excellence in Technology Award from IIT-Kharagpur in 2017, three HPCL NGIC Awards for 2019-21, seven IIChE awards, and ASSOCHAM Award 2023.