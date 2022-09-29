CSIR-IMMT Scientist Dr. Santosh Kumar Behera Bags Prestigious IETE Award

CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar, Principal Scientist, Dr. Santosh Kumar Behera received the prestigious IETE (The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers) – Hari Ramji Toshniwal Award (2022) on 25th September 2022 at 65th Annual IETE Convention held at Hyderabad for his excellent contribution to the development and commercialization of two unique industrial instruments for use in iron ore pelletization plant automation named as Eye-on-Pellet (Online pellet size monitoring system) and Expert-Eye-on-Pellet (Pelletization disc control system). These two indigenously developed instruments are competitive both in quality and price with foreign brands, resulting significant foreign currency saving. This expertise to design industrial monitoring and control systems would aid in the digitalization of Indian Industry for the Industry 4.0 standards. The award was given by Prof. P. Prabhakar, Past President of IETE and Prof. V Gunasekhar Reddy President of IETE.

This award has been instituted through a donation made by late Dr G R Toshniwal, Distinguished Fellow and Past President of the IETE in memory of his father. The award is given to a person for outstanding innovative ideas having practical application in industry leading to development and production of electronic instruments and related systems for use in India and abroad.

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific advisor to Raksha Mantri was the Chief Guest at the convention attended by a cross section of IETE corporate member, leading industrialists, academia and engineering scholars from different part of the country. Padmashree awardee Dr. T. H. Chowdery was the Guest of Honour at the event.