CSIR-IMMT HOSTS  SERB-SPONSORED BET 2024 KARYASHALA

Bhubaneswar : CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) has been instrumental in pioneering research in energy materials and devices, focusing on the development of novel materials for energy generation and storage through various technologies including hydrogen, photovoltaic cells, batteries, fuel cells, and more. Their contributions play a crucial role in advancing sustainable energy solutions and sensor technologies.

To commemorate this achievement, CSIR-IMMT is organizing a SERB-sponsored skill development workshop titled “Building capabilities in context to energy materials and devices” (BET 2024) from 22nd to 27th July 2024 at SS Bhatnagar Hall,CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar. This event marks a significant gathering of students from across the country, convened to explore and advance the boundaries of energy materials and technologies.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director of CSIR IMMT, extended a heartfelt welcome to everyone. He remarked that from the dawn of civilization to our ongoing quest for energy, we draw inspiration from nature and learn how to utilize its resources effectively.

During the event, the Chief Guest, Prof. Chandra Sekhar Sharma from IIT Hyderabad, delivered an inaugural lecture titled “Energy Storage Systems: Learning from the Past for Powering the Future.”

Director In-Charge, Dr. Laxmidar Besra, also delivered an inaugural address. Additionally, Dr. Shahid Anwar highlighted the significance and content of Karyshala.

BET 2024 will provide a pivotal platform for understanding fundamental to latest developments, breakthroughs, and challenges in the field of energy materials. Over the next six days, participants will engage in a rich program featuring keynote addresses, technical sessions, and panel discussions designed to address both current needs and future requirements of our nation in areas such as piezoelectric energy harvesting, electrochemical devices, thermoelectric waste heat recovery, green energy generation from hydrogen sources, etc.