CSIR-IIP Concludes ‘One Week, One Theme’ Series, Focuses on Energy Solutions

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) successfully concluded the “One Week, One Theme” campaign, which focused on the pivotal theme of Energy and Energy Devices (EED) today at IIP Dedradun.

Following the success of the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) program conducted by all CSIR laboratories in 2023, Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister (S&T), proposed the observance of the ‘One Week One Theme’ event in 2024. The OWOT event aims to showcase innovative approaches and technological advancements developed by CSIR laboratories focused on each of the eight themes of CSIR. Each Theme’s road map and activities focus on substantial contributions toward public, private, strategic, and societal benefits.

The EED Theme is very important for ensuring the country’s economic growth by fulfilling the energy requirements and, at the same time, meeting the UN’s sustainable development goals. The verticals in this Theme are Hydrogen, Batteries (and other energy storage technologies), Alternative fuels (with a particular focus on biofuels), Solar and Wind (with a specific emphasis on non-silicon and offshore technologies) and many CSIR labs are participating in the various R&D programs in this Theme.

The OWOT campaign of EED Theme was kicked off on the 24th of June in CSIR-NCL Pune. The theme-based week-long activities showcased innovative approaches and technological advancements across the CSIR laboratories and featured various activities such as technical sessions, outreach programs, exhibitions, and media interactions.

The valedictory function, held on 28th June 2024 at CSIR-IIP, marked the culmination of an intensive week of discussions, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative exploration of innovative solutions to the pressing challenges in energy and energy devices.

Dr. H.S.Bisht, Director CSIR-IIP, emphasized on the energy-efficient technologies recently developed and successfully commercialized by CSIR-IIP. He mentioned that CSIR-IIP is determined to create new products, processes and technologies that will help enhance our country’s energy security.

On the occasion, Dr. Ashish Lele, Director CSIR-NCL and Theme Director EED Theme mentioned that it focuses on developing technologies for utilizing and harnessing Green hydrogen, photovoltaic batteries, etc.

In his address, Shri. Rajiv Agrawal, Director Technical, Engineers India Ltd presented the collaborative work being undertaken by CSIR-IIP and EIL on the commercialization of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at the Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd. He also presented his views on the new and cleaner energy sources, including Green Hydrogen, 2G Ethanol, etc., and the initiatives being undertaken by EIL in commercializing these technologies.

Dr. M.O. Garg, President Petchem R&D, Reliance Industries Ltd. emphasized the importance of the engineering partner in taking up the laboratory-level technologies to the market level.

During the technical session, the participants and speakers from participating CSIR laboratories presented their challenging research work. The scientists from CSIR-CSIO, CSIR-AMPRI, CSIR-NPL, CSIR-NIIST, and CSIR-CBRI presented their work in the energy domain.