CSIR-CIMFR Launches Two-Day Workshop on Gasification Challenges and Opportunities- “CARING-2024”

Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR) has commenced its two-day workshop, CARING-2024, focusing on the challenges and opportunities in coal gasification. This event, being held on June 26-27, 2024, at the CSIR-CIMFR Digwadih Campus, brings together industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore the complexities and potential of gasification technology.

With over 75 participants from various organizations such as Coal India Limited (CIL), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Angul, Hindalco Industries, Thermax, and others from across India, the workshop is set to be a significant event in the field of gasification.

The workshop began with a formal opening ceremony featuring a welcome address by Dr. Arvind Kumar Mishra, Director of CSIR-CIMFR. In his speech, Dr. Mishra emphasized the importance of coal in the global energy mix and highlighted the potential of gasification for producing various value-added products such as methanol, chemicals, fertilizers (including ammonium nitrate), and liquid fuels.

Dr. Prakash D. Chavan, Head of Gasification at CSIR-CIMFR, outlined the objectives of the workshop and its relevance to the industry. He stressed the critical role of gasification in advancing sustainable energy solutions and fostering industrial growth.

The chief guest, Shri Anandji Prasad, Project Advisor from the Ministry of Coal, delivered an insightful inaugural address. He discussed the significant potential of gasification in India’s energy landscape and highlighted the government’s allocation of ₹8500 crore for incentivising the implementation of gasification projects. Shri Prasad underscored the importance of gasification technology in achieving India’s energy goals and enhancing energy security. He further emphasised on the focus of the Ministry of Coal on gasification and creating the ecosystem for realising the target of 100 MT coal gasification by 2030.

This workshop, under the CSIR One Week One Theme-Energy and Energy Devices Program, aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing among participants. It provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss advancements, address challenges, and explore opportunities in gasification technology, ultimately contributing to India’s energy security and sustainability.