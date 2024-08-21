CSIR and Laghu Udyog Bharati Partner to Transfer Technologies to Micro and Small Entrepreneurs

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) entered into an MoU on 21st Aug 2024 at CSIR Headquarters for transfer of selected CSIR technologies to Micro and Small Entrepreneurs in the presence of Director General, CSIR, All India Secretary of LUB and President LUB. Laghu Udyog Bharati is a registered all India organization of Micro and Small Industries in India since 1994 and a Section 8 Company with presence in more than 575 districts in 27 States of India with more than 51000 members.

The specific objectives of the MoU include transfer of 100 Knowhow /Technology / Products of CSIR within 100 days to the identified MSMEs under LUB. It also includes providing suggestions / ideas / problems to CSIR for developing new technology(ies) in any suggested area(s) of interest by MSMEs within the scope of CSIR for technology advancement, meeting regulatory norms, increasing market reach and export promotion / import substitution.

The program was presided by Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Secretary DSIR & Director General, CSIR; Dr. R.P. Singh, Head, IMD, Dr. Vibha Malhotra Sawhney, Head, TMD, Dr. Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Dr. Mahesh Kumar and Ms Deepti Sharma Dullu and other dignitaries from CSIR. From LUB, Sh. Ghanshyam Ojha, Sh. Om Prakash Gupta, Sh. Diwan Chand, and Ms Arti Sehgal attended the meeting along with other members of the organisation.

During this MoU signing, a total of 15 technologies were transferred to the companies from 6 CSIR labs CSIR-CSIO, CSIR-IMMT, CSIR-NAL, CSIR-NBRI, CSIR-CSMCRI and CSIR-CFTRI.

The transferred technologies covered various sectors and included technologies like Pesticide Detection Kit, Multi-copter Drones, Air Quality Monitoring System, Potash enriched Biochar from Waste Biomass, Gluten free biscuits etc.

For CSIR, the MoU shall greatly extend the market reach for CSIR technologies including export promotion and import substitution while meeting all necessary regulatory norms. For LUB, the deployment of low cost CSIR technologies shall bring efficiency in the operations of LUB Units/MSMEs at economical costs, besides bringing the awareness about the societal contribution of CSIR.