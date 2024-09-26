“CSIR a National Treasure for All of Us – The True Changemaker of Our Time” said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

“CSIR is a national treasure for all of us and for the scientist fraternity, who are the true changemaker of our time” said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh at the 83rd Foundation Day ceremony of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), here today at NASC Complex, Pusa.

Addressing the ceremony, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions,

Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated CSIR, in making India, a global leader in sustainable development by fostering breakthroughs such as green hydrogen technology for clean energy or creation of Agri-based startups.

CSIR through its support to MSMEs, startups and by promoting women in science, is not only driving the economic growth of the nation but is also ensuring that innovation benefits society at large, reiterated Dr Jitendra Singh.

On extending his deepest gratitude to the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chief guest at the ceremony, Dr Jitendra Singh applauded the leadership and unwavering support of the Vice President of India for the scientific and technical advancements, which is crucial for India’s journey towards a developed and a self-reliant future. The presence of Vice President of India underscores, the importance of nurturing innovation and scientific enquiry in building a strong ambition, said the Minister.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Dr Jitendra Singh, has given CSIR the impetus to innovate and lead in areas critical to national growth, including health care, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, etc. With the continued support of the Prime Minister, CSIR will continue to play a central role in India’s growth story. “Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision will be achieved with the Institutions like CSIR leading the change in indigenization, strategic technologies and in sustainability”, added the Minister.

Dr Jitendra Singh also acknowledged Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, the former ISRO chairman, for his leadership in India’s space program, particularly during the Mars Orbiter Mission, which has been an inspiration for scientists’ fraternity and for every Indian alike.

As part of its 83rd Foundation Day celebration, CSIR hosted a unique and first of its kind leadership conclave where former Director Generals of CSIR had come together to share their vision and suggestions on what could be the CSIR’s contribution towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Highlighting the importance of the conclave, the Minister said that this gives an invaluable opportunity to gain insights from the stalwarts who have led CSIR through decades of scientific evolution and progress.

Underscoring the transformative impact of CSIR in the recent years, Dr. Jitendra Singh categorically mentioned the Purple Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir. Through the Aroma Mission, CSIR has catalyzed the cultivation of lavender in that region, which has given rise to a thriving ecosystem of Agri-startups. This initiative has not only empowered farmers by creating new sources of livelihood but has also brought prosperity to the region, said the Minister. “The lavender farming revolution has transformed the landscape of new Jammu and Kashmir, making it a hub for aromatic crops and Agri-based entrepreneurship”, lauded the Minister.

Additionally, the CSIR thematic exhibition for Viksit Bharat, inaugurated by the Vice President of India, showcased how CSIR’s contribution across sectors are aligning with the National Agenda for India by 2047.