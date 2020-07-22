Crying for school infrastructure and remedial classes, villagers in Odisha chose wall-writing to bring government in their favour

More than 6000 wall-writings have been organised in 17 rural districts in the state, in efforts to raise public awareness and build pressure on the government.

Bhubaneswar: Villagers chose wall-writing to put forth their demand on education. In its efforts to urge the state government to build school infrastructure and start remedial classes for weak students of government-run schools, community and local Sangathan members have chosen wall writing to reach to the state government.

Under the campaign titled “MISSION 3_5_8”, which aims to make the government accountable to complete remedial classes for weak students by 15th August, which will be helpful in bridging the learning gap amongst school children, more than 6000 wall writings have been put in the walls across 17 rural districts in the state where quality education, need of revamping school infrastructure as well as demand for starting up remedial classes have been focused.

First-generation learners in remote villages especially in tribal areas lack online and community resources to learn at home during the lockdown, as mandated by the government. Though the government has started online classes, it has benefited only to few, those residing in semi-urban areas and those who have access to electronic gadgets.

Despite our efforts, the state government has yet to take any step on our demand. As a parents, we can see the failing state of education in our state as our children are deprived of school education since when the COVID 19 induced lockdown was announced. Therefore, we chose wall-writing to bring the attention of the state government, said Sudhakar Pradhan, a parent of a government school child from Dakarbadi village of Daringbadi block in Kandhalam district.

“We hope that the government will take immediate step so that our children can be brought back to the fore of learning,” Sudhakar adds who is also a member of Jeebika Suraksha Mancha, Kandhamal that works in this issue.

“Wall writing has been an effective means of communications as we reach more number of people through our campaigns than the meetings we do. COVID 19 has created another restriction to hold meetings. Therefore, we chose the medium, says Sabitri Majhi, who works as a

Janasathi in Lok Bikash Mancha, a people’s collective in Koraput which has joined the nationwide campaign entitled “Hamari Maang: Achha School, Sudharatmak Siksha”.

Long-time pauses between a holiday at home and school rises their percentage of disremembering exponentially. In will affect rate and competence of children to learn when they come back to school. Therefore, remedial classes should be initiated as soon as possible so that these children can be at par with others when the school restarts,” said members of Odisha Shramajeebee Manch and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha.

Related

comments