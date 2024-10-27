“CRUT Wins Award for ‘Best Public Transport System’ at UMI 2024 Conference!”

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar has been recognized as the ‘City with the Best Public Transport System’ in the country at the 17th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo. This prestigious award was presented to, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister of the Department of Housing & Urban Development, by Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs at Gandhinagar on October 27.

In his speech at the conference, Dr. Mahapatra expressed his excitement, stating, “This accolade is not just a trophy; it represents our shared dedication to creating a sustainable future under the Viksit Odisha vision. Our efforts to improve public transport have revolutionized the way people in Odisha travel. By implementing cutting-edge technologies, expanding our network, and prioritizing passenger safety and accessibility, we have truly transformed the transportation experience for our citizens.”

In a groundbreaking development, CRUT has partnered with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch the ‘Odisha Yatri’ mobility app. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing sustainable and inclusive urban mobility in the state, in line with the broader vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’. The app aims to empower drivers and enhance customer experiences across Odisha, in collaboration with ONDC.

Established six years ago, CRUT operates Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride services, offering sustainable transport solutions to residents of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Berhampur, and Sambalpur. With its customer-centric approach, CRUT has become the backbone of transportation in these cities, providing a reliable and efficient means of travel for all.