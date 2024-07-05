CRUT to provide special bus service during Ratha Yatra

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Rath Yatra festival is set to commence on Sunday. For the convenience of devotees, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will provide Ratha Yatra special bus service during the festivity. A total of 33 buses will operate on 7 inter-city routes and 1 intra city route from 7th to 9th July 2024 & 15th to 17th July 2024.

The buses will ply from Khordha, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kakatpur to Talabania Bus stand in Puri at regular intervals.

The routes and dates of operations of Ratha Yatra Special bus service is as below –

Effective Period Route No. From To From 7th to 9th July, 2024 & from 15th to 17th July,2024 50E Bhubaneswar Rly. Stn. Talabania Bus Stand 51E Baramunda BSABT Talabania Bus Stand 53E (Shuttle service) Malatipatpur Bus Stand Talabania Bus Stand 54E National Law University, Cuttack Talabania Bus Stand 56E Khordha via Jatani Talabania Bus Stand 57E Kakatpur Via-Marine Drive, Konark Talabania Bus Stand 58E Jagatpur, Cuttack Talabania Bus Stand 59E Mahanadi Vihar, Cuttack Talabania Bus Stand

The fare for inter-city routes will be flat Rs. 80 for Non- AC and Rs. 100 for AC bus service. Route No. 53 shall be modified as Route 53 E (shuttle service) plying as intra-city bus service from Malatipatpur to Talabania Bus stand, Puri with a flat fare of Rs.20 only.

Service on Routes -AE1, AE2, 60, 61 & 52 will be suspended during this period i.e. from 7th to 9th July, 2024 & from 15th to 17th July, 2024. Regular service will be available from 10th to 14th July 2024.

Devotees will be able to reach their destination in a hassle-free manner by availing the service. Buses will ply throughout the day at regular intervals for the convenience of the commuters. CRUT requests everyone to stay connected with its social media handles and website for further updates, including more details about the services and time schedules.