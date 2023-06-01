Cross Out Tobacco Walkathon conducted in HCG Panda Cancer Hospital Cuttack

Cuttack : To promote tobacco-free living, HCG Panda Cancer Hospital Cuttack and HCG Day-care, Bhubaneswar organised a cross out tobacco walkathon on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.



Held in association with Regional College of Management, Bhubaneswar and Prativa Devi College of Nursing, the 2.5 km walkathon was joined by popular names including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sulochana Das and over 160 participants, including students, doctors, hospital visitors and more.



With an overwhelming response, the Cross Out Tobacco Walkathon commenced at HCG Daycare, Jaydev Vihar in

Bhubaneswar. It aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and promote a tobacco-free lifestyle among individuals of all age groups.



To further enhance awareness, a special talk by Prof. Dr Krupasindhu Panda, Medical Director at HCG Panda Cancer Hospital was delivered. The enlightening session on the detrimental consequences of tobacco usage was highly appreciated by attendees. The talk commenced at 7:00 am and offered valuable insights into the alarming rise in tobacco-related diseases and the significance of preventive measures.



The walkathon was officially flagged off following the informative session throughout which the participants showcased their solidarity towards the cause, marching forward to spread the message of a tobacco-free society.



The event allowed individuals from diverse backgrounds to unite and actively contribute to a healthier future.



Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd – East and AP, said, “We are thrilled to host the Cross Out Tobacco walkathon, dedicated to promoting a tobacco-free lifestyle. As tobacco consumption remains a pressing health issue, our goal is to increase awareness about the profound negative impacts it has on our well-being. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire individuals to embrace a smoke-free existence and adopt healthier habits. With this event, we take a momentous stride towards a future free from smoke and its

associated risks.”





Santanu Das, Chief Operating Officer, HCG PANDA Cancer Hospital, said, “We all know the harmful side effects caused by tobacco consumption, causing cancer and other chronic diseases. Hence, HCG Panda Cancer Hospital has taken this essential step in promoting a no-tobacco lifestyle with the forthcoming ‘Cross Out Tobacco’ walkathon initiative. We aim at motivating people to break free from the hold of tobacco and embrace a healthy future.”



Speaking of the initiative Prof. Dr Krupasindhu Panda, Medical Director, HCG PANDA Cancer Hospital said, “My mission is to heal, educate, and empower. Through initiatives like the Cross Out Tobacco walkathon, the idea is to create awareness in the society for no tobacco consumption. Creating a smoke-free world, where wellness reigns and the spirit of prevention prevails is something that I look forward to.”



BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said,”I am truly honoured to be kicking off the HCG Panda Cancer Hospital Cuttack Cross Out Tobacco Walkathon. It is an important step towards encouraging a smoke-free lifestyle and creating awareness about the harmful consequences of tobacco use on our health. I appreciate HCG Panda Cancer Hospital’s efforts and urge everyone to join hands in this noble cause that promotes improved health and well-being for all. We can make a difference if we work together.”



The Cross Out Tobacco Walkathon served as a platform to educate and empower the community and aimed to instigate positive behavioural changes regarding tobacco consumption. By bringing together healthcare professionals, students, and members of the public, the event successfully fostered a collaborative environment in the fight against tobacco-related health hazards.



HCG Panda Cancer Hospital is the only comprehensive cancer care centre in the state of Odisha. The centre offers 360° cancer care solutions, namely prevention, screening, second opinion, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, follow-up, and palliative care. Specialists at HCG Panda Cancer Hospital use the integrated approach to cancer treatment, which focuses on delivering value-based treatment through patient-centric medical interventions.



Radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, and nuclear medicine are the main treatment modalities that are available at HCG Panda Cancer Hospital. Each department here is fully equipped to support care delivery that not only increases the survival chances for the patients but also helps them lead a normal and healthy life after the treatment.



Through the state-of-the-art technology, the clinical expertise of our specialists and innovative treatment approaches that we practise at HCG Panda Cancer Hospital, we aim to help our patients receive the right treatment, the first time.