Crore households have been provided with tap water connections in last 35 months, says Prahlad Singh Patel 

New Delhi : To make provision of potable water to every rural household through tap water connection at a service level of 55 litre per capita per day (lpcd), of prescribed quality (BIS:10500), on regular and long-term basis, by 2024, since August 2019, Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs. 3.60 lakh Crore out of which the Central share is Rs. 2.08 lakh Crore.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, 6.64 Crore households have been provided with tap water connections in last 35 months. Thus, as on 25th July 2022, out of 19.14 Crore rural households in the country, around 9.87 Crore (51.61%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT wise details are annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.