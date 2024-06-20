Croma reaches a milestone of 500 stores in India

June 20th, 2024, National: Croma announces the opening of its 500th store, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and expansion journey. This is being celebrated with the launch of the ‘Happy 500 To You’ campaign. This emphasizes Croma’s efforts towards unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality electronics and exceptional customer service to a continually expanding customer base across the country.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, Croma has launched a special promotion to express its gratitude towards the customers. From June 19th to June 23rd, all shoppers at Croma stores, on Croma.com, and Tata Neu can enjoy a 10% discount on their purchases by using the coupon code ‘H500TU’ at checkout. This limited-time offer is Croma’s way of saying thank you for the unwavering support and trust customers have shown over the years. Notably, the promotion is even more special as the coupon has no usage restrictions and is applicable across all sales channels, including Croma stores, Croma.com, and Tata Neu.

Mr. Shibashish, Deputy CEO of Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, commented on the milestone, saying, “Opening our 500th store is particularly special as it underscores our dedication of coming closer to the customer. With this, we have now reached all corners of the nation and will continue expanding our footprint, bringing gadgets to more communities across the country.”

Croma’s journey from its inception to becoming a household name in electronics retail is marked by continuous innovation and customer-centric strategies. Today, Croma stands as India’s national large-format specialist omni-channel electronics retailer, offering over 16,000 products across 550+ brands in 180+ major cities. This vast product range and extensive reach ensure that customers have access to the latest and best in electronics, whether shopping online or in-store.

For more details on the ‘Happy 500 To You’ campaign and to explore the extensive range of products, visit Croma stores, Croma.com, or Tata Neu. Celebrate with Croma and take advantage of this limited-time offer to enjoy unbeatable discounts on your favorite electronics.